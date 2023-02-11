THE SMELL OF COW-DUNG WAFTS THROUGH MALAYSIA – AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR MAKES ANOTHER ‘BAD JUDGMENT’ – PIC OF NAZRI & HIS GLAMOROUS WIFE GLOATING AT HIS CONTROVERSIAL APPOINTMENT RILES UP MALAYSIANS – ALREADY THERE IS DISQUIET OVER NURUL’S APPOINTMENT, WHAT NEXT FROM HER TIN KOSONG DAD

bad judgement by PM

These are some choice remarks by people who maybe were not too averse to see the “reformasi” fellow getting into office. Quite obviously they are quite disappointed now.

Here is some news. The first one has some comments by my good friend Dato Noor Farida Ariffin:



bad judgment by PM to nominate Nazri as ambassador to US

Day by day, the PM disappoints

former diplomats criticise Nazri as ambassador to US

Noor Farida Ariffin described Nazri’s appointment disappointing.

not fair to career diplomats who are denied promotion to ambassador

demoralising to career diplomats better qualified for the post

The second item is an article written by my old friend Habhajan Singh the Managing Editor of the Malaysian reserve:



https://themalaysianreserve.com/2023/02/06/the-nurul-izzah-conundrum/



appointment as PM’s senior advisor drawn much criticism

Princess of Reformasi Nurul Izzah in eye of storm

intense debate that she is senior advisor to PM

She is daughter of reformist leader.

many calling to roll back the decision

common knowledge public procurement is high-risk area for corruption

does not take a genius to see potential for corruption

There is plenty of room for it.

public’s right to know if someone benefiting from right cables

Nurul will better serve Reformasi by staying out of govt

My Comments:

So let me say it : I TOLD YOU SO.

Boleh buat kad baru. Spouse-US ambassador. Tapi email make sure pakai .gov tau jangan pakai gmail https://t.co/mOLVH7mvbx — Dolah ➐ (@AbdullahSazili) February 10, 2023

For 25 years.

A leopard will never change its spots. If a leopard can change its spots it will become a chameleon.

But allow me to rub some salt into the wound. Ok you have said :

bad judgement by PM

Day by day the PM disappoints

Nazri’s appointment disappointing

The Nurul Izzah conundrum

Nurul . . stay out of government

https://twitter.com/AbdullahSazili/status/1623959693675876353

Will it make any difference to them? Do you honestly think they care about what you say? Will they pull back that ambassador fellow? Will Nurul quit as the Special Adviser?

The answer is NO, NO, NO and NO.



Who are you? Respected members of society? They dont care.

You are the Media? So what? They dont care.



The final skewer : So what is the difference between these bad boys and those earlier bad boys? There is no difference.

As that racist girl in the stadium said “they all smell“.



When necessary they will dance for you.

When needed they will sing Tamil songs for you.

When profitable they will recite in Arabic for you. Because they see you as children – to be fooled with sweets and lullabies.

Well so far it has worked quite well for them.

So let me say it again : I TOLD YOU SO.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/ TWITTER.COM

