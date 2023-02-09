FROM NEPOTISM TO CRONYISM, IT’S ALL COMING BACK – TO ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S GOVT – NOW NAZRI MADE U.S. AMBASSADOR, IN YET ANOTHER SOP TO ‘BIG BROTHER’ UMNO? – WHILE EVEN RAFIZI NOW SOUNDS PUZZLED WHY ANYONE SHOULD WANT TO PUT MACC UNDER PARLIAMENT – INSTEAD OF BLITHELY SAYING ‘NO DISCUSSIONS’, RAFIZI SHOULD EXPLAIN WHY NO STEPS TO DO SO

Nazri appointed Malaysia’s ambassador to the US

There had been rumours that the Umno man and former minister would be appointed to the post since February last year.

PETALING JAYA: Former Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz has been appointed Malaysia’s ambassador to the United States, Wisma Putra has announced.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said the King had presented Nazri and nine other new heads of diplomatic missions their letters of credence during a ceremony at Istana Negara today.

In June 2022, Nazri brushed off the rumours, telling FMT that it was just speculation and to “just wait”.

Nazri Ambadsador to US. Not surprising but no value add. I thought Anwar would give recognition to Kit Siang and send him instead . 30 years of loyalty should count for something #fb — Zaid Ibrahim (@zaidibrahim) February 9, 2023

He was previously linked to the post of ambassador to Switzerland, though this was reportedly turned down by the Swiss government.

The foreign ministry said Nazri had vast experience in the Cabinet, having held the tourism, law and entrepreneur development portfolios as a minister.

He had also served as a deputy finance minister and deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department prior to that.

Wisma Putra also said Syed Hasrin Tengku Hussin had been appointed ambassador to Indonesia.

Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino Anthony and Hafizah Abdullah are the new envoys to the Philippines and Sweden respectively.

Meanwhile, Hendy Assan is the ambassador to the Holy See, Gloria Corina Peter Tiwet the envoy to Brazil, and Ruzaimi Mohamad the high commissioner to Kenya.

Suzilah Sidek was appointed ambassador to the Czech Republic, while Amarjit Sarjit Singh was made ambassador to Timor-Leste and ‘Alauddin Nor will serve as the envoy to Kuwait. FMT

