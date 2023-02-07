UMNO HQ TO HOST INAUGURAL UNITY GOVT SECRETARIAT MEETING – ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR TO CHAIR HIS FIRST MEETING IN UMNO BUILDING IN 25 YEARS

KUALA LUMPUR: After about 25 years, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to head to Umno headquarters on Tuesday (Feb 7) night to chair the first Unity Government Secretariat meeting.

Anwar was booted out of Umno on Sept 3, 1998 and it is believed he has never set foot inside Menara Dato’ Onn at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur ever since.

However, he will be making his return there for the meeting scheduled at 8.30pm, which would be attended by top Umno and Barisan Nasional leaders including Umno president and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, reported Berita Harian.

The daily reported that top leaders from Pakatan Harapan, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Warisan were also expected to attend.

During the last Umno general assembly, Ahmad Zahid had announced the setting up of the secretariat, which comprised the various parties within the unity government, with its office located at Menara Dato’ Onn.

Ahmad Zahid had also said Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki would be heading the secretariat.

Among other objectives, the secretariat aims to maintain the stability of the unity government.

Ahmad Zahid had also said it would discuss from time to time the direction of the government and future moves, including in matters of political cooperation.

