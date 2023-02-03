OMG! MUHYIDDIN & HADI’S SHADOW CABINET HAS ZERO CHINESE & INDIANS – ONLY ONE SABAHAN & ONE SARAWAKIAN – HOW MALAYSIAN IS THIS?

Former Bukit Bendera MP Wong Hon Wai has expressed dismay over the composition of the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) shadow cabinet, pointing out that it is dominated by Malay-Muslims and lacks full representation.

“There is not even a single representative of the Chinese. There is not a single representative of Indians. Sabah has one person. Sarawak has one person.

“This doesn’t represent the racial composition and geography of Malaysia,” said Wong in a social media post today.

Wong served two terms as Air Itam state assemblyperson from 2008 to 2018 before taking over as Bukit Bendera MP for a single term.

PN is dominated by MPs from PAS and Bersatu and its shadow cabinet showed that.

Aside from opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin, PN chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin was named as “chief of PN MPs”, with PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang as his deputy.

Putrajaya MP Mohd Radzi Jidin, a former education minister, was tasked to shadow both the Finance and Economy Ministries.

Bersatu’s Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah, a former foreign minister, was assigned to the Higher Education Ministry – a portfolio he helmed as a deputy minister from BN.

First-term Bersatu lawmakers named included Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan, tasked to shadow the Communications and Digital Ministry, as well as Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal to oversee the Foreign Ministry.

From PAS, Bagan Serai MP Idris Ahmad was assigned the religious affairs portfolio, while Kubang Kerian MP Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man oversees the Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change Ministry.

Sarakei MP Ali Biju and Beluran MP Ronald Kiandee stood out as the sole reps of their respective states.

MKINI

