OH NO! TENGKU ZAFRUL POPS UP AGAIN – LIKE A GREEDY JACK-IN-THE-BOX, ZAFRUL NOW WANTS TO WIN SEAT IN UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL

KUALA LUMPUR: International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz has announced his intention to contest one of the 25 seats in the Umno Supreme Council.

Tengku Zafrul told Astro Awani that such a move is significant to build his political foundation and ensure his long-term success.

“I humbly offer myself to contest for a seat in the Umno Supreme Council with the hopes that I contribute further to the development of the party,” he said.

He added that the country’s changing political landscape, which has become more dynamic, has created the opportunity for a healthy competition in the party polls.

“Umno is an experienced political outfit comprised of leaders who are mature in facing the challenges in the country’s political landscape.