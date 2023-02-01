OH NO! TENGKU ZAFRUL POPS UP AGAIN – LIKE A GREEDY JACK-IN-THE-BOX, ZAFRUL NOW WANTS TO WIN SEAT IN UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL

KUALA LUMPUR: International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz has announced his intention to contest one of the 25 seats in the Umno Supreme Council.
Tengku Zafrul told Astro Awani that such a move is significant to build his political foundation and ensure his long-term success.
“I humbly offer myself to contest for a seat in the Umno Supreme Council with the hopes that I contribute further to the development of the party,” he said.
He added that the country’s changing political landscape, which has become more dynamic, has created the opportunity for a healthy competition in the party polls.
“Umno is an experienced political outfit comprised of leaders who are mature in facing the challenges in the country’s political landscape.
Kota Raja PKR in the dark about Zafrul’s possible state run
When contacted, its chief Gunaraj George said the issue was not discussed yet.
“We did hear speculation that Zafrul (above) was interested in competing in Kota Raja. But there was no decision.
“We are waiting for instructions from the centre if there is a decision from the leadership regarding cooperation with Umno, including the candidates who will contest in the upcoming polls,” he told Malaysiakini.
He also confirmed that until now, the PKR branch level has not held any negotiations with Umno.
Gunaraj is also the Sentosa state assemblyperson, one of the three state assembly seats under the Kota Raja parliamentary constituency.
In the 2018 general election, Pakatan Harapan swept all three state constituencies contested.
Gunaraj won the Sentosa seat while Mat Suhaimi Shafiei, also from PKR, won the Sungai Kandis seat.
The Kota Kemuning seat was won by the state government’s executive councillor V Ganabatirau of DAP.
Previously, some Umno sources told Malaysiakini that Zafrul was eyeing a run in the Selangor state polls.
According to the source, Zafrul’s name has been shortlisted to compete in either Sungai Kandis or Kota Kemuning state assembly.
The Sungai Kandis seat has traditionally been contested by Umno.
In GE15, Zafrul contested the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat under the BN banner and lost to Harapan candidate Dzulkefly Ahmad.
After that, he was appointed as a minister in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s cabinet.
Zafrul, who is a senator for the second term, cannot remain in the ministerial position until the end of the five-year term in 2027 because his term as a member of the Dewan Negara will end in December 2025. MKINI
