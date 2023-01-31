ZAHID PROMISES A ‘SESSION’ – AS RoS GIVES NO-CONTEST MOTION THE ALL CLEAR – WHILE UMNO ‘REBELS’ STAY PETULANT RATHER THAN REPENTANT – WITH HISHAM, KHAIRY, NOH & SHAHRIL REFUSING TO APPEAL THEIR SACKING, SUSPENSION
Umno purge: Just wait, there will be a ‘session’, says Zahid
PUTRAJAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has kept mum over the latest issue of sacking and suspension of party members.
Despite being pressed by the media for his comments on the matter, he only said: “Why don’t you all just wait. There will be a ‘session’.”
He said this when met by reporters at an event here on Monday (Jan 30) night.
Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, however, did not elaborate on what session and when it will be held.
The party had also issued a six-year suspension against Sembrong Umno chief and MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, former information chief Shahril Hamdan, and former Youth exco member Datuk Dr Fathul Bari Mat Jahya.
Also suspended for six years were former Johor state exco member and Tebrau Umno division chief Datuk Maulizan Bujang and former Jempol MP Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Shariff. ANN
ROS confirms Umno’s no contest motion did not breach any rules, regulations, says Ahmad Maslan
SHAH ALAM: Umno did not breach any rules or regulations in passing a no-contest motion for the president and deputy president posts in the party’s recent annual general assembly.
Party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said this was determined and confirmed in a meeting with the Registrar of Societies (ROS) on Tuesday (Jan 31) morning.
“I went to the ROS and there were four of us and we brought along all the necessary documents which were prepared by our lawyers,” Ahmad told reporters at the Selangor state government’s Dewan Jubli Perak on Tuesday evening.
Ahmad, who is also Deputy Finance Minister ll, was there for a dialogue on the upcoming Budget 2023 with the state’s departmental heads, local council representatives, district officers and other relevant parties.
He added that his team of four had had the dialogue with a team of six from the ROS, including its director-general.
“I answered all the questions put forward to me succinctly,” he said.
He added that more than 90 % of the delegates attending had agreed that both the positions would not be contested, hence there was no breach of the party’s constitution. ANN
.