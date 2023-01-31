ZAHID PROMISES A ‘SESSION’ – AS RoS GIVES NO-CONTEST MOTION THE ALL CLEAR – WHILE UMNO ‘REBELS’ STAY PETULANT RATHER THAN REPENTANT – WITH HISHAM, KHAIRY, NOH & SHAHRIL REFUSING TO APPEAL THEIR SACKING, SUSPENSION

PUTRAJAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has kept mum over the latest issue of sacking and suspension of party members.

Despite being pressed by the media for his comments on the matter, he only said: “Why don’t you all just wait. There will be a ‘session’.”

He said this when met by reporters at an event here on Monday (Jan 30) night.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, however, did not elaborate on what session and when it will be held.

On Friday (Jan 27), the Umno supreme council sacked former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and former Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar.

The party had also issued a six-year suspension against Sembrong Umno chief and MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, former information chief Shahril Hamdan, and former Youth exco member Datuk Dr Fathul Bari Mat Jahya.

Also suspended for six years were former Johor state exco member and Tebrau Umno division chief Datuk Maulizan Bujang and former Jempol MP Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Shariff. ANN