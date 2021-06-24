GIRL POWER SPICE GIRLS TO REUNITE AGAIN?

Spice Girls may be reuniting (again), Mel C hints

The Spice Girls, who last performed in 2019, may be returning to the stage, according to hints dropped by one of its members, Melanie Chisholm, better known as Mel C.

The 47-year-old singer, who appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on June 18, said of their successful reunion tour two years ago: “It was so much better than we ever could have dreamed of. And we’d be absolute fools to not want to do that again.”

When host Kate Garraway asked if fans will get to see the Spice Girls perform together again, Chisholm replied: “Well, you know, that’s the dream.”

The Spice Girls formed in 1994 with five members – Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown and Victoria Beckham – and catapulted to fame with their hit Wannabe that same year.

Known for espousing Girl Power, they had massive global success with other hits such as 2 Become 1 and Spice Up Your Life and are one of the biggest girl groups of all time.

Four of the Spice Girls reunited for a 13-date sell-out tour of Britain and Ireland in 2019. Beckham had declined to take part.

The last time Beckham shared a stage with the other members was in 2012 at the Olympics Closing Ceremony in London.

Chisholm added that she was “always pushing” for another reunion tour and that they would like to perform in South-East Asia and Australia.

All the members went on to pursue solo careers after their split in 1998, when Halliwell announced she was leaving in the middle of their world tour.

– The Straits Times/Asia News Network.

.