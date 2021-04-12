DREAM CAST – HK STARS LOUIS KOO, JACKIE CHAN, LEUNG KA FAI, ERIC TSANG APPEAR IN ‘ALL U NEED IS LOVE’

Want to see actors Louis Koo, Jackie Chan, Michael Hui, Francis Ng, Julian Cheung, Tony Leung Ka Fai, Eric Tsang, Louis Cheung, Chrissie Chau and Gordon Lam in one film?

You are in luck, because All U Need Is Love boasts this very ensemble cast and more.

The film is reportedly a joint effort involving 10 Hong Kong film companies, the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild and the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers. It aims to benefit its film industry that has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to an online report, Hong Kong box office earnings in 2020 dropped 72% as only 218 films were released last year compared to 319 films in 2019.

As it happens, the story of All U Need Is Love is a take on the pandemic. It revolves around guests at a hotel, having to be quarantined for 14 days due to the coronavirus outbreak.

During those two weeks, the hotel guests and the staff – made up all kinds of personalities, of course – find ways to keep themselves entertained.

All U Need Is Love opens at cinema on April 22.

Watch the trailer below.