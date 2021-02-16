ISN’T SHE LOVELY… CHERIE CHUNG, NOT A WRINKLE IN SIGHT, SHOWS OFF HER YOUTHFUL LOOKS AHEAD OF 61ST BIRTHDAY

Retired HK actress Cherie Chung shows off youthful looks ahead of 61st birthday

Former Hong Kong actress Cherie Chung may have retired from acting for a long time, but to her legion of fans, she is still a goddess.

On Feb 9, she posted on Weibo photos of her friend, Catherine Ku, holding an early birthday celebration for her.

Chung, who turns 61 on Feb 16, wrote in English: “Thank you for the most yummy chocolate tart.”

Her fans wished her a happy Chinese New Year, with many saying she is still their goddess and that she is still as pretty.

Ku also posted the same photo on social media and wrote: “Lunch with my goddess!”

In January last year, Chung appeared in singer Sammi Cheng’s photos on social media. Cheng praised Chung for her natural beauty.

Chung has said before that the key to her youthful looks lies in maintaining a positive and cheerful outlook, enjoying life every day, and getting sufficient sleep and exercise.

The star of Hong Kong films such as Once A Thief (1991), An Autumn’s Tale (1987) and Peking Opera Blues (1986) left show business after marrying businessman Michael Chu in 1991.

He died of cancer at age 53 in 2007. The couple have no children.

– The Straits Times/Asia News Network

