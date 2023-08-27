JOHOR RUMBLE – READY, GET SET? QUICKLY, BLOCK PAS BEFORE THEY INFILTRATE BN’S ‘FIXED DEPOSIT’ – ‘THIS IS BECAUSE PAS IS FULL OF TRICKERY. WE MUST FIGHT BACK,’ ZAHID URGEST UMNO MEMBERS TO VOTE FOR AMANAH IN UPCOMING BY-ELECTION
Block the PAS influx to Johor, says Ahmad Zahid
MUAR — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said a victory in the Simpang Jeram and Pulai by-elections is important to maintain Johor as a fix deposit for the existing government and thus ensure the welfare of various races in the state continues to be protected
Ahmad Zahid who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman said a win for Amanah’s candidate, Nazri Abdul Rahman representing the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is necessary to stop PAS from establishing a foothold in the state which is now led by BN.
“We do not want PAS to make the Simpang Jeram state constituency as the second site after Maharani.
“Only the people of Bakri and Simpang Jeram can deny the intention of the islamic party and, we must formulate our strategy. This is because PAS is full of trickery…we must fight back,” he said when speaking at a meeting with BN Simpang Jeram machinery here today.
In this regard, Ahmad Zahid who is also Umno president, called on Nazri, who is a former Muar Municipal Council engineer to act as a flood expert to stem the PAS wave.
“This is because as a flood expert, he must repel the flood and instead inundate the Johor state as the strongest unity state in the country,” he said.
In the last Johor state election, BN recorded a big win by obtaining a simple majority with 40 seats while PN has three seats and PH has 10 seats.
Apart from that, Ahmad Zahid, also recalled the bitter memory of Umno when it partnered PAS in Muafakat Nasional and said PAS is always backstabbing its friends.
“When we were in the opposition, we tried to show the unity of Muslims with Muafakat Nasional but we learned our lessson over the kindness,” he said.
Both Simpang Jeram and Pulai seats fell vacant following the death of their incumbent, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.
The nomination of candidates today saw a three-cornered fight for both seats between PH, PN, and Independent. — Bernama
Get set. Ready. Rumble
With papers in, six candidates hit the campaign trail running
JOHOR BARU: The starter gun has fired and campaigning for the two by-elections in the state has kicked off, with six contenders including two Independents throwing in their lot.
Some of the candidates hit the campaign trail soon after filing their nomination papers yesterday.
Independents aside, as nominations closed yesterday, it was apparent that the real face-off will be between Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional in the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats.
In Pulai, former Johor legislative assembly speaker Suhaizan Kaiat, who is Johor Amanah vice-chairman, will be facing Pulai Bersatu deputy chief Zulkifli Jaafar.
Persatuan Keselamatan Pengguna Kuala Lumpur president Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi, 47, is contesting as an Independent.
In Simpang Jeram, Nazri Abdul Rahman, who is the Bakri Amanah deputy chairman, will be facing Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya, a PAS central committee member. The Independent there is businessman S. Jeganathan.
Suhaizan, 50, is perhaps the most experienced candidate as this will be his seventh election since 2004, although he has never won. In 2013, he contested both the Kempas state seat and the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat.
Dr Mohd Mazri, 54, is contesting for the third time while the Independent candidates Samsudin, 47, and Jeganathan, 55, are also familiar faces with both contesting for the second and third time respectively.
The fresh faces this time around are Zulkifli, 50, and Nazri, 56.
To any casual observer, the real fight is between Suhaizan and Zulkifli in Pulai, and Nazri and Dr Mohd Mazri in Simpang Jeram.
Both seats are considered mixed seats.
These four candidates have already been making their presence felt in both areas – attending events, having walkabouts and giving talks.
Leaders from both coalitions said these would not be easy by-elections and they could not take things for granted.
“The stakes are high for the unity government with Barisan as a coalition partner as it has always won in by-elections in the state,” a local leader said, adding that Perikatan was also trying hard to penetrate the state via its “green wave” following the recently concluded elections in six states.
Pressure is also on Johor Umno to ensure it can convince its members to vote for the Pakatan candidate.
This will be the state’s 10th by-election since Independence. The last one was the Tanjung Piai by-election in 2019.
Polling in the Pulai and Simpang Jeram parliamentary and state by-elections will be on Sept 9.
The by-election was triggered after Pulai MP and Simpang Jeram assemblyman Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, 61, died on July 23 of a brain haemorrhage.
He was also the Amanah deputy president and had served as domestic trade and cost of living minister.
Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said the campaign period would run until 11.59pm on Sept 8.
“The EC has also introduced two campaign enforcement teams in Pulai and one in Simpang Jeram to oversee the campaign process throughout this period.
“All campaign materials are allowed as long as they do not touch on sensitive issues, especially the 3R (race, religion and royalty),” he said, adding that action would be taken under the Election Offences Act 1954.
“We hope that those involved in the by-elections will abide by the rules and ensure a harmonious situation for all,” he said in a statement.
Earlier yesterday, Pulai parliamentary returning officer Miswan Yunus said he had received the nomination papers from the three candidates at 9.08am and none of the papers had been rejected.
Meanwhile, at 10.13am returning officer Jamil Hasni Abdullah said he received the nomination papers from the three Simpang Jeram candidates between 9.04am and 9.18am. None was rejected.
The Pulai constituency has 165,313 voters comprising 75,724 (45%), Chinese 67,467 (41%), Indian 20,713 (12%), others 2,749 (2%).
Simpang Jeram has 40,014 voters comprising 51.87% Malays, 44.58% Chinese, 2.53% Indians and 0.99% others.
ANN
.