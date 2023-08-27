JOHOR RUMBLE – READY, GET SET? QUICKLY, BLOCK PAS BEFORE THEY INFILTRATE BN’S ‘FIXED DEPOSIT’ – ‘THIS IS BECAUSE PAS IS FULL OF TRICKERY. WE MUST FIGHT BACK,’ ZAHID URGEST UMNO MEMBERS TO VOTE FOR AMANAH IN UPCOMING BY-ELECTION

Block the PAS influx to Johor, says Ahmad Zahid

MUAR — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said a victory in the Simpang Jeram and Pulai by-elections is important to maintain Johor as a fix deposit for the existing government and thus ensure the welfare of various races in the state continues to be protected

Ahmad Zahid who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman said a win for Amanah’s candidate, Nazri Abdul Rahman representing the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is necessary to stop PAS from establishing a foothold in the state which is now led by BN.

“We do not want PAS to make the Simpang Jeram state constituency as the second site after Maharani.

“Only the people of Bakri and Simpang Jeram can deny the intention of the islamic party and, we must formulate our strategy. This is because PAS is full of trickery…we must fight back,” he said when speaking at a meeting with BN Simpang Jeram machinery here today.

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Johor Umno liaision committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Nazri.

In this regard, Ahmad Zahid who is also Umno president, called on Nazri, who is a former Muar Municipal Council engineer to act as a flood expert to stem the PAS wave.

“This is because as a flood expert, he must repel the flood and instead inundate the Johor state as the strongest unity state in the country,” he said.

In the last Johor state election, BN recorded a big win by obtaining a simple majority with 40 seats while PN has three seats and PH has 10 seats.

Apart from that, Ahmad Zahid, also recalled the bitter memory of Umno when it partnered PAS in Muafakat Nasional and said PAS is always backstabbing its friends.

“When we were in the opposition, we tried to show the unity of Muslims with Muafakat Nasional but we learned our lessson over the kindness,” he said.

Both Simpang Jeram and Pulai seats fell vacant following the death of their incumbent, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

The nomination of candidates today saw a three-cornered fight for both seats between PH, PN, and Independent. — Bernama

