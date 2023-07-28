Caretaker Kedah menteri besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has rejected PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli’s challenge to a live televised debate during the election campaign period.

Speaking to Malaysiakini, Sanusi said that holding a debate would not improve the nation’s economy.

“He should focus on taking care of his Economy Ministry and put his magical formulas to good use.

“Why bother debating during the state elections? These elections are not intended to pick an economy minister.

“The country’s economy is critical right now; debating with me will not change the country’s economic position,” he said.

‘Bravest’ opposition leader

Rafizi, who holds the economy portfolio, had reportedly challenged Sanusi to a debate, claiming that the latter was the “bravest” opposition leader at the moment.

Both Rafizi and Sanusi are the election directors for their respective parties.

According to Harian Metro, Rafizi wanted to challenge leaders from Perikatan Nasional (PN) to start a culture of competing ideas to help the people, instead of focusing on the rhetoric of “who is more Malay”.

“I have presented a simple matter, such as how we can change to solar (power) roofs to help the people. I want to hear from PN, what are their ideas – concrete ideas – on how to help the people,” he was quoted as saying.

Rafizi had also opened the floor to Sanusi to decide on a topic to debate as long as it revolved around economic issues – such as airport construction, religious projects, or the welfare of the poor.

He added that the debate could take place at any point during the two-week campaign period, adding that it was a good way to “shut Sanusi’s mouth” from belittling and insulting any of his opponents.

Mandatory allocation

Meanwhile, Sanusi claimed that he was denied a meeting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the basis of “arrogance”.

“But who really is arrogant here? Mandatory allocation given to all state governments by the federal government was referred to as bantuan for the state,” he said.

Sanusi was referring to a statement made by Rafizi two weeks ago claiming that PN was enjoying the results of the federal government’s investment in the Kulim Hi-Tech Park.

“PN has never mentioned that the results that Kedah is now enjoying are due to the infrastructure investment brought by the federal government through the Kulim Hi-Tech Park.

“What PN never mentioned is that 80 percent of the Kedah state government’s revenue comes from the industrial and urban areas around Kulim Hi-Tech. This revenue is what pays for the salaries and expenses of the state government,” he said.

Rafizi added that it was the federal government that was in charge of planning and researching the project prior to it being built.

Separately, Selangor PN chief Azmin Ali said he is ready to debate Rafizi, but only if his former PKR colleague can show proof of performance as a minister.

Azmin referred to Rafizi’s challenge and claimed that the PKR vice-president has nothing to show despite his many promises.

“You don’t have any record. If I debate him in a situation where he has no formulas, no solutions – what is the point?

“That is why Rafizi, I am ready to debate with you, but on condition you prove your success in economic recovery,” Azmin said in a recent speech that he posted on social media.

MKINI

.