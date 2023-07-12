RM25K FOR CITIZENSHIP SCANDAL – WAS IT MUHYIDDIN’S SPECIAL OFFICER? – AIDE TO EX-MINISTER ARRESTED BY MACC – IF IT WAS THE HOME MINISTER, THEN IT MUST BE MUHYIDDIN’S SPECIAL OFFICER – ‘HE ASKED FOR A BRIBE FROM A LOCAL MAN, WHO APPLIED FOR CITIZENSHIP FOR HIS CHILD’

MACC detains former special officer to ex-minister

MACC has arrested a former special officer, who worked for a minister during the Pakatan Harapan administration, for soliciting a bribe of RM25,000 in exchange for an approval letter on a citizenship application.

It was reported that the suspect worked as a special officer to the minister back in 2019.

“He asked for a bribe from a local man, who applied for citizenship for his child.

“In June, the suspect contacted the individual involved, who applied for his child’s citizenship since 2015.

“The suspect informed the individual that the approval letter was with him and he asked the individual to pay him RM25,000 before handing over the letter,” a source was quoted as stating.

Media reports also quoted MACC Intelligence Division director Azmi Kamaruzaman confirming that the individual was arrested under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

The section deals with the offence of accepting gratification.

The suspect, who has been remanded for three days to facilitate investigations, was arrested at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya around 5pm yesterday.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim recently said a graft case involving the National Registration Department (NRD) and citizenship approvals had been brought to his attention.

This was followed by Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail saying he will submit the name of the NRD officer accused of requesting a bribe from a citizenship applicant to MACC chief Azam Baki.

MKINI

