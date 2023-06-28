HELLO ANWAR! DON’T LAH PRETEND DON’T KNOW – WIFE AZIZAH’S EX-AIDE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF FIRM CONTROLLED BY MOF – SPARKING CONCERNS OF A NEW ROUND OF CRONYISM

Her husband Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is also the finance minister.

Romli served as Wan Azizah’s political secretary when she was deputy prime minister from 2018 to 2020. He is also the investment advisor to the Negeri Sembilan menteri besar.

Former deputy prime minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail

In a Facebook post, Cyberview congratulated Romli on his recent appointment.

“With over seven years of experience in corporate governance and 15 years as a technology entrepreneur, Romli’s passion for entrepreneurship and talent development has made him a sought-after mentor and advisor in the tech and innovation industry,” it said.

Cyberview is entrusted with the development of Cyberjaya, the township established as part of former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s initiative to attract technology companies in the late 1990s.

The coalition government has been criticised over political appointments.

However, Transport Minister Anthony Loke defended the appointments, telling critics not to confuse government-linked companies (GLCs) with regulatory bodies.

Last month, electoral watchdog Bersih asked if there is a need for Anwar to perpetuate the practice of previous administrations with regard to political appointees.

This was after PKR lawmaker Wong Chen was appointed as the non-executive chairperson of state-owned enterprise Malaysia Debts Ventures Bhd (MDV).

MKINI

