FOR NOW, ZAHID IS THE ‘ALPHA’ – NAJIB & ROSMAH WON’T SABOTAGE HIM, UMNO OR PAKATAN, SAY OPTIMISTS – TRUE OR NOT, NAJIB & ROSMAH MUST ACCEPT SPENDING 6 YEARS IN JAIL BEFORE ANY ROYAL PARDON – HOW CAN THERE BE SPECIAL TREATMENT WHEN NAJIB STOLE SO MUCH – & NOT ONLY THAT! THE WAY HIS GOVT OPPRESSED, BULLIED & THREATENED CRITICS IN THE 1MDB GRAND COVER-UP WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN BY THOSE WHO SUFFERED SUDDEN SHOCK LOSS OF INCOME, GETTING SUSPENDED OR FIRED, BEING INTERROGATED BY POLICE, MCMC & EVEN MACC AT SLIGHTEST WHIM & FANCY, WITH SOME EVEN LOSING THEIR FREEDOM – WHILE HE, HIS CRONIES & ‘MACAI’ GRABBED WITH IMPUNITY, LIVING LAVISHLY LIKE LORDS & LADIES – THIS ALSO SERVES AS A LESSON FOR ZAHID, ANWAR & LEADERS OF THE CURRENT UNITY GOVT NOT TO GET TOO SWELL-HEADED & START PINCHING FROM THE COUNTRY’S ‘CASH REGISTER’ – ACCEPT YOUR PUNISHMENT, BOTH NAJIB & ROSMAH & REPENT INSTEAD OF DESTABILISING THE COUNTRY AGAIN – AFTER ALL YOUR CHILDREN ARE ALREADY QUITE WELL POSITIONED IN UMNO – WHAT’S 6 YEARS FOR THE BILLIONS STOLEN!
Najib’s camp won’t sabotage Umno and PH, say analysts
They say it is unlikely the former prime minister’s supporters will work against the unity government in the coming state elections.
This is despite the fact that Zahid received brickbats from some Facebook users after posting photos of him attending the premiere for the movie “Anwar, the Untold Story” on Monday.
However, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Kartini Aboo Talib rubbished the claims, saying Najib’s supporters still needed Zahid for their boss’ freedom.
“Najib’s supporters may be unhappy with the current situation but not to the extent of sabotaging Zahid or Umno in the state elections.
“More than 150 Umno divisions are with Zahid. So, he is the alpha, for now,” Kartini told FMT.
She pointed out that Najib’s supporters in Umno were party loyalists, while those against Najib were disposed of earlier or voluntarily withdrew to join Bersatu or PAS.
The academic stressed that Zahid might be firm in steering the party but he was not a “mafia”.
“Umno members may have limited choice to go against him, provided that Zahid is allied to the prime minister and they form the present government. In politics, it is about power. Those who have the gold rule,” said Kartini.
Oh said Najib’s supporters would only back Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the state elections if the federal opposition championed their leader’s pardon and release.
“I am not so sure that Zahid and Najib maintain distinctly separate factions in Umno. I thought they co-lead the same faction, as both Zahid and Najib are at least bound together by both being slapped with criminal complaints, albeit Najib has by now exhausted his appeals for his (SRC International) conviction.
“Unless PN is rooting for Najib’s release, I don’t think Najib will rally his supporters to back PN or sabotage Umno in the state elections.”
Furthermore, despite Najib’s conviction and the Pardons Board not going through his application for a royal pardon, Oh believed the pardon would be granted in the near future.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
