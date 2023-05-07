WHAT A GREAT DAY FOR N.SEMBILAN! – MB’S DAUGHTER WEDS BEAU OF ‘HER HEART’S CHOOSING’ IN MULTIRACIAL CEREMONY – WHILE PEOPLE OF THE STATE, SOME OF WHOM WAITED A WEEK TO MEET ANWAR AT ‘MALAYSIA MADANI’ OPEN HOUSE, GET MORE GOOD NEWS – A RM1.2 BIL ALLOCATION FOR N.SEMBILAN’S SOCIO-ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

SEREMBAN: Nur Amalina, the older daughter of Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, married her sweetheart Ting Jian Hang in an akad nikah ceremony held at the Mentri Besar’s official residence here.

Aminuddin, in a Facebook post, said the ceremony took place on Saturday (May 6) evening and was attended by family and close friends.

“With joy beyond words, I would like to announce that my daughter, Nur Amalina Aminuddin, has legally become the wife of her heart’s choosing, Ting Jian Hang this evening.

“The wedding ceremony, which was held in a cheerful and happy atmosphere, was attended by our close friends and family,” he said in the post.

Nur Amalina, who is the second of five siblings is 29 while her beau is a year older. Both are engineers in the oil and gas sector but work for different companies.

Aminuddin expressed hope the couple will find marital bliss and lead happy lives.

“When two people from different backgrounds get married, it not only brings them happiness but also brings beautiful and unique cultural diversity.

“I am grateful to God for the opportunity to experience uniqueness through my daughter’s marriage,” he said.

Aminuddin also posted several photographs of the ceremony.

The new couple among others observed Chinese traditions like the tea ceremony.

Both wore traditional Chinese gowns for the ceremony, with the bride looking especially resplendent in a qun kwa – a two-piece traditional wedding gown with a brocade jacket and long skirt and headscarf embellished with a floral pin and Ting clad in a red ma kwa.

For the akad nikah, the groom wore a light-coloured baju Melayu with kain samping and songkok, while his bride donned an all-white modern baju kurung. Family members of both parties were dressed in shades of pink and purple.

