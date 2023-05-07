WHAT A GREAT DAY FOR N.SEMBILAN! – MB’S DAUGHTER WEDS BEAU OF ‘HER HEART’S CHOOSING’ IN MULTIRACIAL CEREMONY – WHILE PEOPLE OF THE STATE, SOME OF WHOM WAITED A WEEK TO MEET ANWAR AT ‘MALAYSIA MADANI’ OPEN HOUSE, GET MORE GOOD NEWS – A RM1.2 BIL ALLOCATION FOR N.SEMBILAN’S SOCIO-ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Negri MB Aminuddin’s daughter weds engineer beau
Aminuddin, in a Facebook post, said the ceremony took place on Saturday (May 6) evening and was attended by family and close friends.
“With joy beyond words, I would like to announce that my daughter, Nur Amalina Aminuddin, has legally become the wife of her heart’s choosing, Ting Jian Hang this evening.
“The wedding ceremony, which was held in a cheerful and happy atmosphere, was attended by our close friends and family,” he said in the post.
Nur Amalina, who is the second of five siblings is 29 while her beau is a year older. Both are engineers in the oil and gas sector but work for different companies.
Aminuddin expressed hope the couple will find marital bliss and lead happy lives.
“When two people from different backgrounds get married, it not only brings them happiness but also brings beautiful and unique cultural diversity.
“I am grateful to God for the opportunity to experience uniqueness through my daughter’s marriage,” he said.
Aminuddin also posted several photographs of the ceremony.
The new couple among others observed Chinese traditions like the tea ceremony.
Both wore traditional Chinese gowns for the ceremony, with the bride looking especially resplendent in a qun kwa – a two-piece traditional wedding gown with a brocade jacket and long skirt and headscarf embellished with a floral pin and Ting clad in a red ma kwa.
For the akad nikah, the groom wore a light-coloured baju Melayu with kain samping and songkok, while his bride donned an all-white modern baju kurung. Family members of both parties were dressed in shades of pink and purple.
Visitors excited to meet Anwar at Negeri Sembilan Raya Open House
“I left home early to avoid traffic congestion and waste time looking for parking,” he told reporters when met at Wisma Majlis Bandaraya Seremban (MBS) in Forest Height here today.
A housewife, Hasnizah Nordin, 40, said she was also excited to join the Raya celebration for the first time with the community from all walks of life and the prime minister.
Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun. SINAR DAILY
PM allocates RM1.2b for socio-economic development in N Sembilan
He said the amount included an additional allocation of nearly RM1 billion for the state’s development.
He said the new projects for the state this year, including building an exit road from a proposed new toll to the Seremban Central Ring Road, cost RM600 million.
“Building a road and a bridge across Sungai Sepang to link Bukit Pelandok, Port Dickson, with Sungai Pelek cost RM160 million.
“There’s also the construction of the Education Ministry facilities at a cost of RM280 million, which includes the rebuilding of dilapidated schools and strengthening special education,” he said in his Aidilfitri message at the Malaysia Madani and Negeri Sembilan Aidilfitri Open House at the Seremban City Council today.
Also in attendance were Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun.
According to the prime minister, the government is also allocating RM5.8 million for the repair of health clinics in Jelebu, Jempol, Kuala Pilah, Port Dickson, Rembau Seremban and Tampin and RM318 million for the construction of new mosques.
The new mosques include the Port Dickson Floating Mosque, Masjid Kariah Hulu Beranang, Seremban, and Masjid Kariah Talang Tengah, Kuala Pilah.
Anwar said the government has also resolved the issue regarding the Residensi PR1MA Seremban Sentral housing project and handing over 891 of the units to buyers will be made from next month. – Bernama
ANN / SINAR DAILY/ BERNAMA
