WHAT! CHIEF SECRETARY ZUKI ALI TO BE CHARGED NEXT? – RUBBISH! IT’S A FAKE MEDIA STATEMENT – ATTORNEY-GENERAL DENIES ISSUING THE STATEMENT – BUT ARE THERE CHARGES PENDING? IT LOOKS LIKE THERE’S MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE

AGC denies issuing statement on Zuki Ali’s charge

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has denied issuing a statement on the prosecution process on the Chief Secretary to the government Tan Sri Zuki Ali.

Attorney General Tan Sri Idris Harun, in a brief statement today, vehemently denied releasing the document with serial number PRO.100-3/6/4 Jld. 5 (11), which had gone viral.

In the fake media statement, AGC was reported to have received the investigation paper on Zuki from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s special officer, following his directive.

It said the decision to prosecute Zuki was based on statements and facts and not due to pressure from any quarters.

