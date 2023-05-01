SACKED FROM UMNO, ANNUAR MUSA CONFIRMED JOINING PAS – WHILE KHAIRY MAY JOIN PN AS DIRECT MEMBER – SO AS TO TAKE PART IN UPCOMING STATE ELECTIONS – WELCOMED BY PAS AS ‘BIG POLITICAL FIGURE’, WILL ANNUAR THREATEN LONG-TIME KELANTAN MB AHMAD YAAKOB’S POSITION – AND WILL KJ BE PN’S ‘POSTER BOY’ FOR EITHER SELANGOR OR N.SEMBILAN MB POST? – SO MUCH FOR THEIR FREQUENT SELF-PROFESSED ‘LOVE’ FOR UMNO!

Annuar Musa joining PAS, says Takiyuddin

However, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan cannot confirm if the former federal minister will be contesting in the state polls.

PETALING JAYA: Former federal minister and Ketereh Umno division chief Annuar Musa is set to join PAS, according to PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan.

The confirmation from the PAS leader ended speculation on Annuar’s next move following his sacking by Umno, Berita Harian reported.

“He informed us of his decision during Ramadan and we (the PAS central leadership) have no objection.

“Whether or not Annuar will contest in the state election, that is another process,” Takiyuddin was quoted as saying to reporters when met at the Kota Bharu PAS Hari Raya open house.

Annuar is a “big political figure” in Kelantan and his entry into PAS will give the party a bigger impact in strengthening their influence come the state election.

Meanwhile, speaking of former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who was also sacked from Umno, Takiyuddin said the former Rembau MP had not given any specific response to overtures made to him.

He said Khairy’s best option was to join Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“I expect he will be with us in Selangor or Negeri Sembilan. There are two possibilities when it comes to KJ,” Takiyuddin said, referring to Khairy by his nickname.

“One, is that he directly joins a PN party such as PAS or Bersatu, or he can join PN as its direct member. This is called an associate member, where any Malaysian who is not a member of a political party can join PN subject to the PN Supreme Council’s approval.

“It’s simple, so he does not need to join any party.”

Separately, Takiyuddin also said that the coalition has received more than 20 requests from former Umno leaders to join PN.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.