BOMBSHELL – DEATH BLOW TO PN-PAS, MAHATHIR-DAIM TALK – SARAWAK’S GPS TO BACK ANWAR & PAKATAN UNITY GOVT – ‘WHY SHOULD WE RELY ON SOMETHING THAT’S NOT RELIABLE,’ DPM FADILLAH ECHOES ABANG JO – AMID RUMORS OF A PN-PAS PLOY FUNDED BY DR M & DAIM TO TOPPLE UNITY GOVT

KUCHING — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today said he is not aware of any move to topple the federal government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He was responding to a news report alleging the purported ouster plot that cited an unnamed source, and said he does not believe there is such a scheme.

“Why should we rely on something that is not reliable?” he replied reporters when asked at his Hari Raya Open house at the Construction Industry Development Board Complex in Petra Jaya, Sarawak.

He added he had not been approached by anyone to oust the federal government and that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), of which he is a member, fully supports the Anwar administration.

He said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg has repeatedly said the same, that GPS wants a stable and strong federal government focusing on putting the nation on the right track in terms of economic recovery and wellbeing of the people.

“We want to make sure that Malaysia is back to its glory days,” said Fadillah who is also Petra Jaya MP.

Yesterday, news portal The Vibes reported an unnamed source claimed that those involved with the plot looked to former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin to fund and mastermind it as Perikatan Nasional (PN) component, Bersatu’s accounts were frozen due to investigations by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

GPS focused on country’s recovery, not politicking, says DPM Fadillah

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is fully focused on Malaysia’s economic recovery and the people’s well-being and not on politicking, says Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. The Deputy Prime Minister said GPS had stated many times that political stability was its priority. Fadillah, who is GPS parliamentary chief whip, also dismissed allegations reported by a news portal of an attempt to topple the unity government, calling them unfounded. “I will not comment on something that is not reliable,” he said, adding that he did not know of such a move. “I’ve not been approached. Nobody has approached us. “We are just focusing on the work to make sure that Malaysia will be back to its glory days,” he said, adding that the focus was on economic recovery. “What we want is a stable government, a strong government that will focus on putting Malaysia back on track in terms of economic recovery, the well-being of the people and the wealth of the country. “If we keep on politicking, we’ll (fall) far behind in the Asian region,” he told reporters at his Hari Raya open house here on Tuesday (April 25). On allocations for Opposition MPs, Fadillah said Perikatan Nasional had not submitted a formal request stating what it wanted. “I have not received any letter or offer. We are still waiting. “They are the ones who want (the allocations), so they have to come up with (a proposal),” he said. Fadillah also said Perikatan MPs had not met him to negotiate the matter. “Only (Datuk Seri) Takiyuddin (Hassan) has met me unofficially. I’ve informed them to make an offer in black and white. “As long as we have not received an official letter, negotiations will not take place,” he added. Kota Baru MP Takiyuddin is one of three parliamentarians named by Perikatan to negotiate with Fadillah on allocations for the Opposition. The others are Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Putrajaya MP Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin. ANN

