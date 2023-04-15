CORRUPTION SHOCKER – ‘NOW WE WANT TO SEE WHAT DAP HAS TO SAY’ – INDEED SIVAKUMAR HAS TO FACE UP TO THE MUSIC – NOT ONE BUT 2 OF HIS CLOSE AIDES ARRESTED OVER MIGRANT WORKER APPROVALS – IT’S A HUGE SHAME FOR PAKATAN THAT SO SOON, LESS THAN 6 MONTHS AFTER COMING TO POWER, ITS MINISTERS GET EMBROIELD IN GRAFT SCANDALS

“According to reports, the minister’s private secretary and special functions officer have been detained for investigations. Both the suspects were appointed by Sivakumar after he became a minister.

“Therefore, it is only fair for him to take leave pending the conclusion of investigations. This is to avoid a conflict of interest,” the wing’s information chief S Subramaniam said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the MACC remanded the private secretary to the Perak DAP leader. The arrest brings the number of people nabbed in connection with the anti-graft agency’s probe into migrant worker approvals to three.

Aside from the woman and another senior officer to the minister, MACC also has a businessperson from Ipoh, Perak, under custody. The person is believed to be linked to a recruitment agency.

It is believed that the MACC’s probe is also focused on other individuals within the ministry as well as its agencies.

Sivakumar, who is also Batu Gajah MP, has so far declined comments beyond pledging his full cooperation to the investigation, which is believed to be regarding an RM97 million graft case.

Meanwhile, Subramaniam also urged DAP to state its stand on the matter.

“I remember back in 2017, DAP insisted the then human resources minister Richard Riot go on leave following the MACC’s probe into RM40 million misappropriated from the Skills Development Fund Corp (PTPK), involving the minister’s political secretary.

“Now we want to see what DAP has to say.”

