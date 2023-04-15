‘BUT NOW, PN HAS NO CHANCE’ – N.SEMBILAN LOOKS SET TO BE RETAINED BY PAKATAN-UMNO – ‘THE GREEN WAVE IS DIMINISHING BY THE DAY, ESPECIALLY WITH BERSATU’S COURT PROBLEMS’ ‘

Tough for PN to win Negeri Sembilan, ‘green wave’ diminishing, says analyst

Azmi Hassan says the coalition is losing strength by the day, especially with its leaders embroiled in court cases.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional will find it difficult to wrest Negeri Sembilan from Pakatan Harapan as the “green wave”, which saw Muhyiddin Yassin’s coalition secure 74 seats in the last general election, is weakening, an analyst said.

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said the “green wave” was powerful four months ago, which was why PN won in Padang Serai, Kedah, even though PH had joined forces with Barisan Nasional.

The election for the parliamentary constituency was held on Dec 7 – just over a week after the unity government was formed – following the death of the PH candidate. PN won with a 16,260-vote majority.

But now, PN stood no chance, Azmi said.

He said the coalition was not as strong in Negeri Sembilan as it was in the northern states.

“Now, the green wave is diminishing by the day, especially with Bersatu’s court problems,” he told FMT, referring to party president Muhyiddin’s money laundering charges, and former Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan’s corruption charges.

“PN is in a difficult position.”

Azmi said a stable Umno also augured well for PH and BN, adding that was something Negeri Sembilan voters wanted.

The infighting in Umno before the last general election had put off many voters, he said.

With the majority of the current leadership aligned to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, there would be less internal bickering and sabotage and the party could portray itself as being “much more stable”.

Jeniri Amir, a senior fellow of the National Council of Professors, also said it would be almost impossible for PN to take Negeri Sembilan.

However, he said, comparisons should not be made with the outcome in Padang Serai because a state election was different.

He also said the support given by PH to Umno would strengthen Umno’s base, particularly at the grassroots level.

“BN, with Anwar Ibrahim on its side, has it all in terms of machinery, finance and the media,” he said. However, PN would put up a strong fight.

Six states – PH-controlled Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, and PAS-led Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu – will hold their elections after June.

MKINI

