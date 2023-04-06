The absence of three main Perikatan Nasional leaders in the Dewan Rakyat during the Prime Minister’s Question Time (PMQ) session does not need to be an issue, said PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

The former environment and water minister said many people misunderstood the need to be present during the PMQ session every Tuesday.

“During the PMQ session, not everyone can ask questions (to the prime minister), if PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang is present, he can’t even ask questions.

“Only those who asked the oral question can do so, when the prime minister answers, the same person can ask additional questions and not just anyone can interrupt,” Tuan Ibrahim said in a press conference after delivering aid to the needy in Kota Bharu yesterday.

The Kubang Kerian MP added that the questions are subject to Dewan Rakyat session rules.

As such, he said the issue of the main opposition leaders not being present in the House during PMQ should not arise.

On the contrary, government parliamentarians not attending the session was even more “terrible” (dahsyat), especially when Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was not in the House, he pointed out.

“We (PN) have more than 70 parliamentarians and that matter (absence of leaders) is just an issue raised to portray the opposition in a bad light.

“There is no need to bring this up, if you want to count their (government lawmakers) absence, it is even more terrible, their attendance is only full when the prime minister is around,” he said.

While the first supplementary question for oral answers in the Dewan Rakyat can only be asked by the lawmaker who asked the original question, further supplementary questions are open to the floor.

Last Tuesday, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil expressed his disappointment that opposition leaders did not take the opportunity during PMQ to ask Anwar questions.

Among those who did not attend the session last Tuesday were opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin, PN chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin and Hadi, who is also PN deputy chairperson.

“This morning, Anwar answered questions about the results of his official visit to China, vaping issues and contract doctor issues.

“(Deputy Prime Ministers) Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah Yusof were also present.

“Unfortunately, once again, the opposition leaders Hamzah, Muhyiddin and Hadi were absent and did not ask questions,” Fahmi wrote on social media.

He added that PMQ sessions were the best opportunity for the opposition to raise questions and confront Anwar.

An analysis of the Dewan Rakyat’s attendance record last year showed that the three opposition leaders were among those with the worst attendance between July 26, 2021, and March 23, 2022.

In other developments, Tuan Ibrahim said PN had already held discussions regarding seat distribution for the coalition in the upcoming state elections.

The process was going smoothly but he said the matter has not been finalised.

“So far, all states have held discussions and have not faced any problems. We are just waiting to make the final decision,” he said. MKINI