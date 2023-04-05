The persecution of former President Donald Trump could be orchestrated by his former presidential foe Hillary Clinton in an all-out scheme to install her as president once and for all, says former Judge Andrew Napolitano.

Asked why Democrats are putting Trump through the wringer knowing it’ll galvanize his base and make him stronger, Judge Napolitano told the Alex Jones Show Tuesday the establishment is ensuring Trump becomes the GOP nominee so Biden can beat him in 2024, then Democrats can install Hillary Clinton as vice president.

“So that’s my question to you… why would the establishment with all the stuff the Bidens have done and all the Clintons have done go after Trump on things like this knowing it would embolden him?” Jones asked Napolitano.

“The establishment wants Trump to be the Republican nominee. Joe Biden wants Trump to be the Republican nominee,” Napolitano stated.

“Many Republicans fear Trump being the Republican nominee not because they don’t want him as president – they do – but because they believe if Trump is the nominee Joe will not have to defend his utterly indefensible, deplorable record as POTUS because the issue won’t be Joe’s presidency, it’ll be Trump’s character, personality and alleged crimes,” explained the former Fox News contributor.

Jones interjected, “So they’re, I said this last week, they’re doing the indictment as a smokescreen, because they – just like Hillary wanted Trump, she thought she could beat him, but she pushed them to push him up front because she thought she could beat him – now they’re doing the same mistake again?”

“Right, so this is not the strongest case against him,” Napolitano responded. “He’s gonna be on trial for rape in NYC in three weeks… then there’s the Atlanta, Georgia, case, then there’s the two federal cases, Mar-A-Lago and then there’s Jan. 6. Those cases are far more serious than this one, but the establishment believes that by ganging up on him this way it will generate support for him, he will knock off Christi, DeSantis, Hutchinson, Hailey, whoever else runs and he’ll be the nominee and then Joe can win and Joe will resign and whoever the veep is will become president. You know, who do you think that veep will be?”

“Well I mean, who do you think?” Jones asked.

“Mrs. Clinton. Mrs. Clinton,” Napolitano repeated. “You heard it here first. This is part of their scam. if you see her being mentioned as his, as Joe’s new veep – I don’t know what they’ll do with Kamala Harris, give her some federal judgeship or something – then you’ll know that she and her husband are behind this scam. You heard it here.”

“Well you’ve made a lot of predictions that have come true. Is that your own political analysis or are you getting this from your sources?” Jones asked seeking verification.

“Well, I’m getting this from Democrats candidly who can’t stand her, but believe that she is orchestrating this,” Napolitano responded, adding, “so I don’t know.”

Jones then recalled a bizarre sit-down interview from Monday between former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton in which she referred to Hillary as “President.”

“So it does seem she’s resurfaced for this,” Jones added.

Could this all be a continuation of Hillary Clinton’s vendetta against Trump seeking payback for being humiliated in 2016? INFOWARS.COM