BOMBSHELL – U.S. DOWN SPIRALS INTO A ‘SH*TSHOW’ – AS TRUMP SUPPORTERS RAGE AT HIS CHARGES, WITH MORE SERIOUS ONES SPECULATED ON THE WAY – RED-HOT RUMORS SWIRL OF A ‘SCAM’ TO INSTALL HILLARY CLINTON AS PRESIDENT – WITH NANCY PELOSI SETTING OFF ALARM BELLS WITH CRINGING SHOW OF FAKED EMBARRASSMENT AFTER MISTAKENLY CALLING HILLARY ‘PRESIDENT’ – BY ATTACKING TRUMP, ‘THE ESTABLISHMENT IS ENSURING TRUMP BECOMES THE GOP NOMINEE SO JOE BIDEN CAN BEAT HIM IN 2024, THEN DEMOCRATS CAN INSTALL HILLARY CLINTON AS VICE PRESIDENT’ – ‘THEN JOE CAN WIN & JOE WILL RESIGN & WHOEVER THE VEEP IS WILL BECOME PRESIDENT’

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Napolitano Predicts Attack on Trump Part of ‘Scam’ to Install Hillary Clinton as President

Former Fox contributor says Deep State 4D chess aims to install Hillary Clinton as POTUS.

‘I’m getting this from Democrats candidly who can’t stand her, but believe that she is orchestrating this,‘ Napolitano responded.

The persecution of former President Donald Trump could be orchestrated by his former presidential foe Hillary Clinton in an all-out scheme to install her as president once and for all, says former Judge Andrew Napolitano.

Asked why Democrats are putting Trump through the wringer knowing it’ll galvanize his base and make him stronger, Judge Napolitano told the Alex Jones Show Tuesday the establishment is ensuring Trump becomes the GOP nominee so Biden can beat him in 2024, then Democrats can install Hillary Clinton as vice president.

“So that’s my question to you… why would the establishment with all the stuff the Bidens have done and all the Clintons have done go after Trump on things like this knowing it would embolden him?” Jones asked Napolitano.

“The establishment wants Trump to be the Republican nominee. Joe Biden wants Trump to be the Republican nominee,” Napolitano stated.

“Many Republicans fear Trump being the Republican nominee not because they don’t want him as president – they do – but because they believe if Trump is the nominee Joe will not have to defend his utterly indefensible, deplorable record as POTUS because the issue won’t be Joe’s presidency, it’ll be Trump’s character, personality and alleged crimes,” explained the former Fox News contributor.

Jones interjected, “So they’re, I said this last week, they’re doing the indictment as a smokescreen, because they – just like Hillary wanted Trump, she thought she could beat him, but she pushed them to push him up front because she thought she could beat him – now they’re doing the same mistake again?”

“Right, so this is not the strongest case against him,” Napolitano responded. “He’s gonna be on trial for rape in NYC in three weeks… then there’s the Atlanta, Georgia, case, then there’s the two federal cases, Mar-A-Lago and then there’s Jan. 6. Those cases are far more serious than this one, but the establishment believes that by ganging up on him this way it will generate support for him, he will knock off Christi, DeSantis, Hutchinson, Hailey, whoever else runs and he’ll be the nominee and then Joe can win and Joe will resign and whoever the veep is will become president. You know, who do you think that veep will be?”

“Well I mean, who do you think?” Jones asked.

“Mrs. Clinton. Mrs. Clinton,” Napolitano repeated. “You heard it here first. This is part of their scam. if you see her being mentioned as his, as Joe’s new veep – I don’t know what they’ll do with Kamala Harris, give her some federal judgeship or something – then you’ll know that she and her husband are behind this scam. You heard it here.”

“Well you’ve made a lot of predictions that have come true. Is that your own political analysis or are you getting this from your sources?” Jones asked seeking verification.

“Well, I’m getting this from Democrats candidly who can’t stand her, but believe that she is orchestrating this,” Napolitano responded, adding, “so I don’t know.”

Jones then recalled a bizarre sit-down interview from Monday between former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton in which she referred to Hillary as “President.”

“So it does seem she’s resurfaced for this,” Jones added.

Could this all be a continuation of Hillary Clinton’s vendetta against Trump seeking payback for being humiliated in 2016? INFOWARS.COM

Watch: Pelosi Shrinks In Embarrassment After Calling Hillary Clinton ‘President’

Comes amid former President Donald Trump’s arraignment by Democrats to prevent him from running for office in 2024.
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi struggled to recover after an ultra-awkward and embarrassing moment with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a Monday event hosted by Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA).

During the very first exchange, Peloso thanked Clinton for her leadership in safeguarding democracy “when president” – and that’s when she quickly realized her error, dramatically recoiling and making hand motions. She then tried to recover by saying rather that it was “my hope” that Clinton become president. Watch the below – Pelosi’s Freudian slip comes just after the 1-minute mark:

Clinton had introduced the conversastion with Pelosi by saying, “Let’s start with this little matter of democracy, because I think you and I believe that it’s not just in our country, but that’s where we see it most clearly, there is a concerted effort to undermine some of the very foundations of democratic governance, of a democratic society.”

“There’s research, some of it done by SIPA in this university, showing that half the world’s democracies are backsliding, and that includes, sadly, the United States. So, what do you, Nancy, view as the biggest threats and challenges facing our democracy and what are the opportunities to try to stop that backsliding and turn it around?” she asked. Pelosi replied:

“Well, I appreciate that question, but I also appreciate your leadership in this regard when president –”

Another interesting moment came when Pelosi claimed that Clinton is the one person that Russia’s President Putin feared the most:

She went on to scapegoat Russian leader Vladimir Putin for stealing the 2016 election from Clinton, saying it was because he feared her the “most.”

“It was her clarity and position to the present – Putin – present occupant leader of Russia, that made him turn around and ensure, in an illegal way, come out against her in her campaign and interference in our democracy by Vladimir Putin, because Hillary Clinton was the person he feared most in terms of his lack of democracy in Russia. That’s, I think, self-evident, so thank you for what you have done,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi Claims Putin ‘Feared’ Hillary Clinton In 2016
But we highly doubt Putin ever “feared” Clinton; instead, it’s more likely he considered her hawkish policies to be dangerous to the world, heightening the risk of a major clash among superpowers.

There’s also a number of examples where Clinton’s policies contributed to failed states, for example in Libya, Syria, and Iraq.  ZERO HEDGE

‘Sh*tshow’: Trump’s Appearance at Manhattan Court for Arraignment Turns into ‘Spectacle’

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump outside of Trump Tower in New York, US, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Donald Trump became the first former US president to be indicted, when a Manhattan grand jury Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had convened in January determined there was enough evidence …
Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump’s appearance at the Manhattan Courthouse on Tuesday for his arraignment has turned into a “midday, high-profile” “spectacle,” as one law enforcement official claims, “It will be a shitshow.”

Trump was offered a chance to surrender “quietly” and be arraigned over Zoom, according to a law enforcement official involved with some of the planning, told Rolling Stone; however, the former president instead wanted to have a “midday, high-profile” at the Manhattan courthouse.

The law enforcement official acknowledged that this would be a “nightmare” for the Secret Service because they could only strongly suggest what the former president should do at his arraignment and not order him around. The Secret Service reportedly wanted him to hold the proceedings outside of court business hours with fewer cameras to have less risk on their part.

Instead of Trump entering through the secure tunnels at the courthouse, he wants to, in broad daylight, “get out of the vehicle and walk up the stairs,” “greet the crowd,” and have a “perp walk.” A source close to his legal team told Rolling Stone that Trump wants to use this to “galvanize” his supporters.

On Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to be arraigned a 2:30 p.m. However, Rolling Stones reports that Trump is expected to arrive at the courthouse around 11:30 a.m. This comes after the Manhattan grand jury voted last Thursday to indict Trump for his alleged role in paying “hush money” to a porn star — Stormy Daniels. The felony indictment is still currently sealed, but it reportedly includes more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

“It’s kind of a Jesus Christ thing. He is saying, ‘I’m absorbing all this pain from all around from everywhere so you don’t have to,’” the source told Rolling Stone, noting that Trump wants to send the “powerful message” of “if they can do this to me they can do this to you.”

When it is time to appear, where he is expected to plead not guilty, everything else at the courthouse will temporarily pause so the floors above and below him can be secured.

Rolling Stones further explained some characteristics of a regular arraignment of what the former president will go through with his security:

Trump will be fingerprinted and processed, and will have his mug shot taken in the booking office, a small office in the courthouse. He will not be handcuffed, according to the law enforcement official. “Secret Service said absolutely not, no cuffs, no way.”

Outside, there will be counter-snipers on rooftops. NYPD will be outside, with riot gear, bracing for protests to turn violent. Secret Service will have about 40 agents posted around the courthouse. Trump’s personal detail, known as “the shift” will be inches away from him at all times.…

The source says that Trump’s mugshot will be anything but ordinary, owing to the Secret Service team surrounding him at all times. “We may have a group mugshot,” the official says. “I wish I was joking, I’m not.”

The law enforcement source says this “will be a shitshow,” while a source close to his legal team called this “a great cartoon,” adding, “They [Secret Service] have to be close to him, so what? Trump’s mug shot will be the former president surrounded by 12 guys in suits with guns wearing sunglasses?”

Rolling Stones noted there are three planned protests: Monday night outside Trump Tower and two on Tuesday. – Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News – https://www.breitbart.com/

INFOWARS.COM / ZERO HEDGE / https://www.breitbart.com/

.

 

