BEIJING: The battle against corruption, malpractices and abuse of power will be part of the agenda when Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim meets Chinese President Xi Jinping here.

The two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, but with both determined to snuff out corruption, it will be high on the list of items to be discussed, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

“They will also talk about civilisational issues. The Prime Minister’s Malaysia Madani and the President’s Community of Shared Future for Mankind concepts are closely inter-related.

“We expect a huge outcome from the meetings,” Zambry told Malaysian journalists covering Anwar’s visit here.

Zambry said both leaders would explore concrete measures to further stimulate trade and political cooperation.

They will also discuss a comprehensive strategic partnership, especially with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations coming up next year.

Anwar’s call on Xi, the highlight of his maiden visit to China as Prime Minister, is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon.

Zambry said the Malaysian leader would be accorded a ceremonial welcome by Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People, followed by a bilateral meeting.

“This meeting will cover the details of economic, trade and investment cooperation.

“They are expected to discuss specific projects aimed at strengthening the economic relationship,” he added.

Zambry said Anwar and Li would also witness the signing of three memoranda of understanding (MOU): one to expand and deepen trade cooperation between both governments, one to export jackfruit to China and one on quarantine and health requirements for aquaculture feed.

The minister, who met his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang here yesterday, said a big plus would be an announcement on huge investments from China, adding that notable corporate figures from both sides were playing their parts.

Anwar’s other programmes here include delivering a keynote address at the renowned Tsinghua University, meeting with chairman of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji, and the breaking of fast with the Malaysian community from across China.

He will be accompanied by International Trade and Investment Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, and Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Anwar arrived in Boao, Hainan, yesterday, where he will participate in the annual Boao Forum for Asia.

He is scheduled to deliver an address themed “An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation” at the opening of the plenary forum today. ANN

