WHAT! BESUT MP KICKED OUT OF PARLIAMENT FOR CHAMPIONING THE USE OF MALAY LANGUAGE? – WHAT WEED ARE THESE PAS MPs SMOKING NOW?!! – PAKATAN MPs SHOCKED AT PENDANG MP’s BENDING OF THE TRUTH – ‘THIS IS JUST POLEMICS TO STIR UP HATRED’

Besut MP Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh was today suspended from Dewan Rakyat proceedings for three days after ignoring the deputy speaker’s warnings during a debate on the use of English and Malay in the lower house.

YB Pendang kata YB Besut dikeluarkan dari Dewan kerana memperjuangkan BM. Kami Ahli Parlimen Kerajaan Perpaduan sangkal! https://t.co/nOAYWiA6fl pic.twitter.com/eMlFJDel5z — Syahredzan Johan (@syahredzan) March 30, 2023

Perikatan Nasional chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Ramkarpal Singh were speaking on the matter when Che Mohamad disobeyed the order from Ramli Mohd Nor to remain seated and allow the debate to continue.

Che Mohamad returned to his seat after receiving a second warning while attempting to bring up the meeting rules.

When he stood up again, Ramli issued him a third warning and ordered for him to be escorted from the hall.

Takiyuddin, a former law minister, had raised the meeting rules after it was found that several bills to be presented today were not prepared in Malay.

“The two bills to be presented with their proposed amendments are in Malay,” he said.

“But the other two bills only provide the proposed provisions in English.” MALAYSIA NOW

