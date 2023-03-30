REMOVED AS CM & FORCED TO MAKE FOR ARCHRIVAL OR NOT – SULAIMAN WEEPS AS HE BIDS FAREWELL – EVEN AS ZAHID CLAIMS HE QUIT DUE TO ‘HEALTH PROBLEMS’ – AND TO BE REPLACED BY RAUF

MELAKA: A new Chief Minister of Melaka is expected to be sworn in this Friday (March 31). Speculation that Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali has resigned surfaced after his aides were seen clearing their desks on Wednesday (March 29), apparently to pave the way for officials from the incoming administration.

SHAH ALAM – Umno has proposed Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh as the new Melaka Chief Minister.

Party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he had submitted Rauf’s name and a letter to Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam to accept the resignation of Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali as Chief Minister.

“I have already sent a letter to Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka to accept the resignation of the Chief Minister (Sulaiman) and the party hereby proposes Datuk Seri Rauf as the new Chief Minister,” he was quoted in Berita Harian.

He said the replacement was decided due to Sulaiman’s health problems.

He said this in a press conference after chairing the National Council for the Development of Entrepreneurs and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (PMKS), at the Parliament Building, today.

It was earlier speculated that Melaka Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali would be resigning from his post by Friday.

It is also understood that Sulaiman’s position will be filled by Ab Rauf, who is also the state’s senior exco for investment, industrial cooperative development, and entrepreneurship.  ANN

Sulaiman denies he was forced to resign as Melaka CM

The Lendu assemblyman says he is not interested in other positions and wants to have ‘a normal life’.whatsapp sharing button

A screenshot of a video showing a teary-eyed Sulaiman Ali (in blue) after addressing his staff.

PETALING JAYA: Sulaiman Ali, who earlier today resigned as the Melaka chief minister, has denied talk that he was forced to step down from the post he has held since 2021.

The Lendu assemblyman said he resigned voluntarily, a decision which he said was based on “instinct”, Bernama reported.

He reiterated that his decision was due to health reasons and that there was no deal made, including being made a senator and appointed to the Cabinet.

“I don’t want (any posts). I want to look after my constituency and live a normal life. I said before that being a chief minister for a term is more than enough,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Harian Metro, meanwhile, reported Sulaiman as saying he was sad about having to bid goodbye to his staff.

A teary-eyed Sulaiman was seen addressing his staff for the final time in a video that made its rounds on social media.

“I’m not upset about having to leave this chair in Seri Negeri behind,” he said, referring to the state secretariat building. “But I am sad that I will have to leave my staff,” he was quoted as saying.

Sulaiman went on to thank his staff, saying he would not be able to find an honest and responsible group like them again.

He urged them to give their full cooperation to his successor.

The new chief minister is expected to be sworn in tomorrow.

Earlier today, Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed that Tanjung Bidara assemblyman Ab Rauf Yusoh would be the coalition’s candidate for the post. FMT

