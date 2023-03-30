REMOVED AS CM & FORCED TO MAKE FOR ARCHRIVAL OR NOT – SULAIMAN WEEPS AS HE BIDS FAREWELL – EVEN AS ZAHID CLAIMS HE QUIT DUE TO ‘HEALTH PROBLEMS’ – AND TO BE REPLACED BY RAUF

The Lendu assemblyman says he is not interested in other positions and wants to have ‘a normal life’.

PETALING JAYA: Sulaiman Ali, who earlier today resigned as the Melaka chief minister, has denied talk that he was forced to step down from the post he has held since 2021.

The Lendu assemblyman said he resigned voluntarily, a decision which he said was based on “instinct”, Bernama reported.

He reiterated that his decision was due to health reasons and that there was no deal made, including being made a senator and appointed to the Cabinet.

“I don’t want (any posts). I want to look after my constituency and live a normal life. I said before that being a chief minister for a term is more than enough,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Harian Metro, meanwhile, reported Sulaiman as saying he was sad about having to bid goodbye to his staff.

A teary-eyed Sulaiman was seen addressing his staff for the final time in a video that made its rounds on social media.

“I’m not upset about having to leave this chair in Seri Negeri behind,” he said, referring to the state secretariat building. “But I am sad that I will have to leave my staff,” he was quoted as saying.

Sulaiman went on to thank his staff, saying he would not be able to find an honest and responsible group like them again.

He urged them to give their full cooperation to his successor.

The new chief minister is expected to be sworn in tomorrow.

Earlier today, Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed that Tanjung Bidara assemblyman Ab Rauf Yusoh would be the coalition’s candidate for the post. FMT

