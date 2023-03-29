ONCE POWERFUL AS BERSATU’S ‘POINT MAN’ IN UMNO – BUT NOW SACKED & A SPENT FORCE – ANNUAR MUSA TO JOIN PAS, MAY CONTEST IN KELANTAN STATE POLLS

Former Ketereh MP Annuar Musa is poised to join PAS to further his political career after the 15th general election (GE15).

According to sources, the former minister, who has been sacked from Umno, has already filled out the PAS membership form and the announcement is expected to be made after Aidilfitri.

“Annuar has made the decision to join PAS. We are just waiting for the time to make an official announcement.

“It is understood that it will be announced after the Aidilfitri festival to raise the mood for the state elections,” a source, who declined to be named, told Malaysiakini.

Sources close to Annuar said that they also do not rule out the possibility that Annuar will be one of the PN candidates in the forthcoming Kelantan state assembly election.

“It is not impossible that he (Annuar) will compete in the state election later and PAS itself can place its hopes on Annuar’s influence and experience,” one of the sources said.

Removed as BN sec-gen

Annuar was fired from Umno last December after previously having been removed from his position as BN secretary-general as he had been assessed as “being too close to Bersatu”.

Following BN’s poor performance in the last GE, he, along with several other Umno leaders, urged Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to take responsibility by resigning.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

After spending some time reflecting on this matter, Annuar then expressed his desire to return to party politics.

“The time has come for me to think seriously about going back to continue the political struggle by choosing a party that suits the spirit of my struggle, and a party that really fights to uphold religious teachings and defend the nation and the country.

“Hopefully, there is a party that is willing to accept me to serve as a regular member,” he said in a recent Facebook post.

When contacted by Malaysiakini today, Annuar said he is currently in Mecca and he refused to comment further on his political plans.

“Sorry, I’m in Mecca. I don’t want to talk about politics,” he said when asked about the matter.

Malaysiakini is also seeking further confirmation from the PAS top leadership on this matter.

