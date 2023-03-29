Citing unnamed sources, the Malay daily said it received information that a swearing-in ceremony for Sulaiman’s replacement will take place this Friday at the office of the Melaka Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, in Ayer Keroh.
“I don’t want to comment further until there is further information,” Ab Rauf was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.
It reported sources close to the Chief Minister’s Office saying they were waiting for instructions from the state secretary.
The news report follows a viral WhatsApp message thanking Sulaiman for his services. MM
