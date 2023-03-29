Citing unnamed sources, the Malay daily said it received information that a swearing-in ceremony for Sulaiman’s replacement will take place this Friday at the office of the Melaka Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, in Ayer Keroh.

Sulaiman’s replacement is speculated to be Tanjung Bidara assemblyman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh who is also the incumbent Melaka state investment, industry, entrepreneur development and cooperatives executive councillor.

“I don’t want to comment further until there is further information,” Ab Rauf was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

The paper said it has not been able to get comments from Sulaiman so far.

It reported sources close to the Chief Minister’s Office saying they were waiting for instructions from the state secretary.

The news report follows a viral WhatsApp message thanking Sulaiman for his services. MM

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL

