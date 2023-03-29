DESPERATE NOW, CORRUPTION-ENVELOPED PN-PAS SCREAMS – ‘TAKE A STAND NOW!’ – BUT IT LOOKS LIKE EVEN THE UMNO ‘REJECTS’ ARE HAVING SECOND THOUGHTS TO JOIN PN DESPITE LOOMING STATE POLLS – HOWEVER, IT LOOKS LIKE KHAIRY MIGHT TAKE THE LEAP FOR N. SEMBILAN – WHILE THE SELANGOR MB POST IS PERHAPS BEING KEPT OPEN FOR NOH OMAR – MAYBE ONLY THE ‘BOTTOM OF THE BARREL’ LIKES OF KA SIONG’S MCA & VIGNES’ MIC ARE READY TO EMBRACE ‘FULL OF SCANDAL’ MUHYIDDIN & ‘RELIGIOUS BIGOT’ HADI
Take a stand, PAS tells sacked, suspended Umno leaders
PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Man says PN values their experience as veteran politicians.
KUALA LUMPUR: PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has urged sacked and suspended Umno leaders to stand up and fight for the good of the country instead of playing it safe by keeping a low profile.
Speaking to FMT, he described them as political veterans whom Perikatan Nasional (PN) recognised as influential.
Among the prominent Umno leaders who have been sacked for breaching party discipline are former Ketereh MP Annuar Musa, former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, former Perlis chief Shahidan Kassin and former Selangor chief Noh Omar.
Former Umno vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein, former information chief Shahril Hamdan and former Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman have been suspended for six years. All three have said they did not know why they were suspended.
Tuan Ibrahim said Annuar looked “dissatisfied” as someone leading “only an NGO”, referring to Muafakat Nasional.
“Such a senior politician must have a party. If he’s fighting without a party, he might feel disheartened and listless,” he said.
Referring to Tajuddin, he said it looked like he was still hoping that Umno would revoke his suspension.
Tajuddin recently told FMT he apologised for criticising Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in his appeal against the suspension.
“If you are dissatisfied but you can’t voice it out, there is no strength in that,” Tuan Ibrahim said. FMT
PN ‘poster boy’ for Selangor still under discussion
Perikatan Nasional (PN) has yet to finalise its “poster boy” menteri besar candidate in Selangor for the upcoming state polls.
Selangor PAS secretary Roslan Shahir Mohd Shahir said the question of whether the menteri besar candidate will come from PAS or Bersatu is still under negotiation.
“There is no decision yet,” he told Malaysiakini when asked about the PN menteri besar candidate for the state.
Roslan was also asked if the coalition has the names to put forward as menteri besar candidates.
“We haven’t got there yet, (it is still) in negotiations,” he added.
Yesterday, Kedah PAS confirmed that Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor will be PN’s “poster boy” to face the state election there.
Kedah PAS secretary Musodak Ahmad explained that the people’s support for Sanusi along with his performance was the basis for his appointment as a “poster boy”.
“So far, that’s how it is,” he told Malaysiakini.
Last Saturday, Sanusi, who is also PN’s election director, said the coalition’s menteri besar candidates would be its “poster boys” in the six state elections.
Kelantan, Kedah, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, and Penang are expected to hold state polls in the next few months.
Meanwhile, Bersatu sources also confirmed that the coalition was still discussing who would be their candidate for Selangor menteri besar.
“There are no names that can be mentioned for now.
“However, we already have some candidates chosen,” the source said. mkini
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
.