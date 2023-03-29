Take a stand, PAS tells sacked, suspended Umno leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has urged sacked and suspended Umno leaders to stand up and fight for the good of the country instead of playing it safe by keeping a low profile.

Speaking to FMT, he described them as political veterans whom Perikatan Nasional (PN) recognised as influential.

He fell short of exhorting them to join one of the parties in PN, but said: “We need the strength to unite for the future of the country. Take a stand. Don’t wait to be kicked out.”

Among the prominent Umno leaders who have been sacked for breaching party discipline are former Ketereh MP Annuar Musa, former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, former Perlis chief Shahidan Kassin and former Selangor chief Noh Omar.

Shahidan contested in GE15 under the PN ticket after Barisan Nasional dropped him as a candidate and won.

Former Umno vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein, former information chief Shahril Hamdan and former Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman have been suspended for six years. All three have said they did not know why they were suspended.

Tuan Ibrahim said Annuar looked “dissatisfied” as someone leading “only an NGO”, referring to Muafakat Nasional.

“Such a senior politician must have a party. If he’s fighting without a party, he might feel disheartened and listless,” he said.

Referring to Tajuddin, he said it looked like he was still hoping that Umno would revoke his suspension.

Tajuddin recently told FMT he apologised for criticising Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in his appeal against the suspension.

“If you are dissatisfied but you can’t voice it out, there is no strength in that,” Tuan Ibrahim said. FMT