BACK HOME FROM OVERSEAS TRIPS, ANWAR QUICKLY SETS THE TONE AGAIN – TELLS WHY HE RETAINED AZAM BAKI AS MACC CHIEF – WITH APPOINTMENT OF NEXT CHIEF TO FOLLOW ‘DUE PROCESS’ APPROVED BY PARLIAMENT SELECT COMMITTEE & RELEVANT AUTHORITIES – EVEN AS PROPOSAL TO PLACE MACC UNDER PARLIAMENT ON THE HOUSE AGENDA TODAY

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told the Lower House today, the process of appointing the new MACC chief should follow its due process.
“The appointment of the current MACC chief was by Pagoh Member of Parliament (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) and he was certified by Pagoh as a person who is independent.
“The new method to appoint the MACC chief will depend on the progress made in Parliament. If the mechanism decided is from the recommendation by Transparency International then it must be reviewed by the Attorney General Chambers (AGC) and the Parliament Select Committee, if it’s doable then I have no problem but the process must be respected,” he said.
Anwar was responding to Datuk Mas Ermiyati (Perikatan Nasional-Masjid Tanah) on the government’s process to appoint the MACC chief when the current commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki’s term is due to end soon and if the premier can guarantee the appointment processes will be brought to special committee and the Lower House.
On March 9, 2020, Azam was appointed as the anti-graft body’s chief following the resignation of his predecessor Latheefa Koya. NST
Proposal to place MACC under Parliament among issues to be raised in Dewan Rakyat today
KUALA LUMPUR: The question on the government’s readiness to implement the recommendation by Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to be placed under the purview of Parliament is among the issues to be raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.
According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the matter will be raised by Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) in a question to the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) during the Minister’s Question Time (MQT).
Meanwhile, during the Questions for Oral Answer session, Khairil Nizam Khirudin (PN-Jerantut) will ask the Prime Minister to state the government’s strategies and solutions to address the rising costs of performing the Haj and Umrah.
Also in the list is a question from Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan (PN-Tasek Gelugor) to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister (Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub) regarding the actions that have been taken to create more competition in industries associated with cartels or monopolies such as cement, chicken, eggs, sugar and others.
In addition, Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) is expected to pose a question to the Prime Minister on the amount spent on flood rescue operations, financial assistance given to victims and other expenses during flood events last year.
After the question and answer session, the Dewan Rakyat session will continue with the debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2023 at committee level. – Bernama
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / NST / BERNAMA
.