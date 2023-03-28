BACK HOME FROM OVERSEAS TRIPS, ANWAR QUICKLY SETS THE TONE AGAIN – TELLS WHY HE RETAINED AZAM BAKI AS MACC CHIEF – WITH APPOINTMENT OF NEXT CHIEF TO FOLLOW ‘DUE PROCESS’ APPROVED BY PARLIAMENT SELECT COMMITTEE & RELEVANT AUTHORITIES – EVEN AS PROPOSAL TO PLACE MACC UNDER PARLIAMENT ON THE HOUSE AGENDA TODAY

Anwar tells why he retained Azam Baki as MACC chief

The prime minister says there was no need to replace the MACC chief as the anti-graft agency is an independent body.

Anwar Ibrahim said he did not want to give the impression that a new prime minister should pick a new MACC chief.

KUALA LUMPUR: Anwar Ibrahim said he decided against replacing Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki to break the convention that a change of guard in the agency was necessary when a new prime minister is appointed.

He said his decision to retain Azam, who was appointed by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, was also due to the fact that the MACC is an independent body.

“That is why when I assumed power, I chose not to change the MACC chief commissioner chosen by Pagoh (Muhyiddin), so as to avoid the impression that a new prime minister would pick a new MACC chief,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

He said he did not mind leaving it to the relevant parliamentary committee to decide if a new MACC chief should be appointed or Azam’s contract be extended.

Anwar also said the government will consider placing MACC under Parliament as mooted by Transparency International (TI).

However, he said, the proposal must first be studied by the Attorney-General’s Chambers and other government agencies before being further deliberated by a parliamentary committee.

“If this process is done in time, then I have no problem with it. But the process must be respected,” he said.

He was answering a question on TI’s proposal to park MACC under Parliament to ensure transparency.

Earlier, Anwar assured the Dewan Rakyat that the MACC is independent, adding that it has five oversight bodies to provide checks and balances.  FMT

Appointment of MACC chief will follow due process: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of the next Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief will be based on the process approved by the Parliament Select Committee and relevant authority bodies.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told the Lower House today, the process of appointing the new MACC chief should follow its due process.

“The appointment of the current MACC chief was by Pagoh Member of Parliament (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) and he was certified by Pagoh as a person who is independent.

“The new method to appoint the MACC chief will depend on the progress made in Parliament. If the mechanism decided is from the recommendation by Transparency International then it must be reviewed by the Attorney General Chambers (AGC) and the Parliament Select Committee, if it’s doable then I have no problem but the process must be respected,” he said.

Anwar was responding to Datuk Mas Ermiyati (Perikatan Nasional-Masjid Tanah) on the government’s process to appoint the MACC chief when the current commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki’s term is due to end soon and if the premier can guarantee the appointment processes will be brought to special committee and the Lower House.

Johari had suggested several improvements would be implemented to empower Parliament, including establishing special select committees on the appointments of key positions in government agencies such as MACC and the Election Commission (EC).

On March 9, 2020, Azam was appointed as the anti-graft body’s chief following the resignation of his predecessor Latheefa Koya.  NST

Proposal to place MACC under Parliament among issues to be raised in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The question on the government’s readiness to implement the recommendation by Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to be placed under the purview of Parliament is among the issues to be raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the matter will be raised by Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) in a question to the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) during the Minister’s Question Time (MQT).

Meanwhile, during the Questions for Oral Answer session, Khairil Nizam Khirudin (PN-Jerantut) will ask the Prime Minister to state the government’s strategies and solutions to address the rising costs of performing the Haj and Umrah.

Also in the list is a question from Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan (PN-Tasek Gelugor) to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister (Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub) regarding the actions that have been taken to create more competition in industries associated with cartels or monopolies such as cement, chicken, eggs, sugar and others.

In addition, Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) is expected to pose a question to the Prime Minister on the amount spent on flood rescue operations, financial assistance given to victims and other expenses during flood events last year.

After the question and answer session, the Dewan Rakyat session will continue with the debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2023 at committee level. – Bernama

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / NST / BERNAMA

.

 

