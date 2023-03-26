SO DESPERATE AT LOSING POLE POSITION TO CHINA & RUSSIA, WHITE HOUSE GETS PARANOID & INSECURE – ASSERTS NO FEWER THAN 7 TIMES THAT ‘U.S. IS LEADER OF THE WORLD’ – BUT GETS MOCKED EVEN BY ITS OWN CITIZENS – ‘WE’RE BEING PUSHED TOWARD DISASTER TO PRESERVE ‘AMERICAN LEADERSHIP AROUND THE WORLD’ AND I FOR ONE DO NOT CONSENT TO THIS’ – EVEN AS HONDURAS THE LATEST TO SEVER TIES WITH TAIWAN IN FAVOR OF CHINA DESPITE STRONG-ARM TACTICS BY ‘BAD FAITH’ U.S.
Johnstone: US Officials Really, Really Want You To Know The US Is The World’s “Leader”
Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via Medium.com,
In response to questions he received during a press conference on Monday about Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin cementing a “new era” in strategic partnership between China and Russia, the White House National Security Council’s John Kirby made no fewer than seven assertions that the US is the “leader” of the world.
- “The two countries have grown closer. But they are both countries that chafe and bristle at U.S. leadership around the world.”
- “And in China’s case in particular, they certainly would like to challenge U.S. leadership around the world.”
- “But these are not two countries that have, you know, decades-long experience working together and full trust and confidence. It’s a burgeoning of late based on America’s increasing leadership around the world and trying to check that.”
- “Peter, these are two countries that have long chafed, as I said to Jeff — long chafed at U.S. leadership around the world and the network of alliances and partnerships that we have.”
- “And we work on those relationships one at a time, because every country on the continent is different, has different needs and different expectations of American leadership.”
- “That’s the power of American convening leadership. And you don’t see that power out of either Russia or China.”
- “But one of the reasons why you’re seeing that tightening relationship is because they recognize that they don’t have that strong foundation of international support for what they’re trying to do, which is basically challenge American leadership around the world.”
The illusory truth effect is a cognitive bias which causes people to mistake something they have heard many times for an established fact, because the way the human brain receives and interprets information tends to draw little or no distinction between repetition and truth. Propagandists and empire managers often take advantage of this glitch in our wetware, which is what’s happening when you see them repeating key phrases over and over again that they want people to believe.
We saw another repetition of this line recently at an online conference hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce, in which the US ambassador to China asserted that Beijing must accept the US as the “leader” of the region China happens to occupy.
US empire managers are of course getting very assertive about the narrative that they are the world’s “leader” because that self-appointed “leadership” is being challenged by China, and the nations which support it with increasing openness like Russia. Most of the major international news stories of our day are either directly or indirectly related to this dynamic, wherein the US is struggling to secure unipolar planetary domination by thwarting China’s rise and undermining its partners.
The message they’re putting out is, “This is our world. We’re in charge. Anyone who claims otherwise is freakish and abnormal, and must be opposed.”
Why do they say the US is the “leader” of the world instead of its “ruler”, anyway? I’m unclear on the difference as practically applied. Is it meant to give us the impression that the US rules the world by democratic vote? That this is something the rest of the world consented to? Because I sure as hell don’t remember voting for it, and we’ve all seen what happens to governments which don’t comply with US “leadership”.
I’m not one of those who believe a multipolar world will be a wonderful thing, I just recognize that it beats the hell out of the alternative, that being increasingly reckless nuclear brinkmanship to maintain global control. The US has been in charge long enough to make it clear that the world order it dominates can only be maintained by nonstop violence and aggression, with more and more of that violence and aggression being directed toward major nuclear-armed powers. The facts are in and the case is closed: US unipolar hegemony is unsustainable.
The problem is that the US empire itself does not know this. This horrifying trajectory we’re on toward an Atomic Age world war is the result of the empire’s doctrine that it must maintain unipolar control at all costs crashing into the rise of a multipolar world order.
It doesn’t need to be this way. There’s no valid reason why the US needs to remain in charge of the world and can’t just let different people in different regions sort out their own affairs like they always did before. There’s no valid reason why governments need to be brandishing armageddon weapons at each other instead of collaborating peacefully in the interest of all humankind. We’re being pushed toward disaster to preserve “American leadership around the world,” and I for one do not consent to this. ZERO HEDGE
Honduras severs ‘diplomatic ties’ with Taiwan island
The government of Honduras in Central America announced the breakdown of “diplomatic relations” with the Taiwan region on Saturday, saying it will have no more official relations or contact with the island moving forward.
The Secretary of State in the Offices of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has communicated to the island the decision to break off the two sides’ “diplomatic relations” with instructions from the Honduras President, said the announcement Honduras made to inform the Honduran people, the international community and the media.
Honduras recognizes the existence of only one China in the world, and that the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China with the Taiwan island as its inalienable territory, said the announcement.
Despite continued pressure from the US and the DPP authorities of the Taiwan island, Honduras has adhered to the decision of establishing the diplomatic ties with China, which reflects the fact that the one-China principle has become the consensus of the international community, experts said.
“The one-China principle represents international consensus determined by the UN and one of the fundamental pillars of the international order. And this point must be stressed,” Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Sunday.
Li said if Tsai Ing-wen wants to break the principle and pursue “Taiwan independence” under the manipulation of the US, they are not only undermining regional security and the UN’s authority, but also jeopardizing the stability and healthy development of the international order.
Honduras’ announcement came ahead Tsai’s planned visit to Guatemala and Belize in Central America from March 29 to April 7, which are two of the 13 remaining countries in the world who have “diplomatic ties” with the island.
Zheng Jian, chair professor of the Taiwan Research Institute of Xiamen University and director of the National Taiwan Studies Association, told the Global Times on Sunday that the timing reflects a tacit understanding by both China and Honduras, showing the DPP authorities that Taiwan independence is a dead end.
According to Zheng, the announcement will also displease the US. In March 2019, the Trump administration signed Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative to help the island strengthen its “diplomatic ties” with other countries through temptation or threatening.
“After Honduras decided to sever ‘diplomatic ties’ with Taiwan, the US government and the DPP authorities have exerted significant pressure on the country. They were very anxious but they failed to reach their goal. This showed that the one-China principle is international consensus and Honduras, which overcame this pressure, has the strong willingness of respecting such consensus,” Jiang Xueshi, a professor at the Center for Latin American Studies at Shanghai University, told the Global Times on Sunday.
It is also clear that as time goes by, the US will only exhaust all bad faith efforts to play the “Taiwan card” to contain China, experts said.
Honduras has seen very clearly that in Latin America, especially in the Central America where it is located, the role of the US is to interfere local countries’ internal affairs, affect their external communication and persecute their development,
Li said that history will prove that getting rid of the burden of the Taiwan island and strengthening interaction with China, is the right choice for Honduras.
Days earlier, Honduran President Xiomara Castro said on her Twitter account that she instructed Honduran Foreign Affairs Minister Eduardo Reina to undertake the opening of official relations with China, as a sign of her determination to expand frontiers freely in concert with the nations of the world.
China welcomed Castro’ latest remarks, saying it stood ready to establish and develop bilateral relations with Honduras on the basis of equality and mutual respect.
There are only seven countries left in Latin America that maintain so-called diplomatic relations with the island of Taiwan, and in the foreseeable future, “we could see the US and the DPP authorities continue to pressure those countries, but it’s the general trend that more countries will adopt the correct stance on the international consensus concerning one China,” experts said. GT
.