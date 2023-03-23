YES, AARON DISAPPPOINTS BADLY – PERHAPS HE’S SCARED TO BE BLAMED FOR NOT DOING HIS JOB AS UNITY MINISTER BETTER – BUT TO TURN AROUND & BLAME THE MEDIA FOR ‘DELIBERATELY FANNING FLAMES’ IS REALLY BELOW THE BELT – HE SHOULD BE REPLACED!

PETALING JAYA: Veteran journalist Tan Sri Johan Jaaffar has urged ministers and politicians to stop blaming the media for fanning the flames on sensitive issues, particularly related to race and religion.

He was referring to a statement by National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang who said the media deliberately fan flames on such issues.

“I find it totally unacceptable that Datuk Aaron blames the media for instigating these issues.

“He is certainly barking up the wrong tree. The fact is, Malaysian media has been exercising utmost restraint in handling matters pertaining to race relations,” he said in a statement.

Johan said the recent commotions were caused by irresponsible politicians who spike racial tensions for their own personal gains, not the media.

“I urge ministers to stop blaming the media when things go south or not in their favour.

“Please stop blaming the messenger. Do not condemn the media to avoid blame for their own missteps, oversights and mistakes,” he added.

ANN

