THE MUHYIDDIN-ALBUKHARY LIES NOT ONLY CONTINUE – BUT DEEPEN! – MOF DENIES ANY OF ITS OFFERS SIGNED CANCELLATION – ‘THE FINANCE MINISTRY, WHETHER THROUGH THE PREVIOUS MINISTER AND OR ITS OFFICERS, HAS NEVER REVOKED THE TAX EXEMPTION GIVEN TO THE ALBUKHARY FOUNDATION’

The Finance Ministry has denied that one of its officers had signed off on revoking the Albukhary Foundation’s tax-exempt status.

This is believed to be in reference to allegations made by blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin and others that a senior officer in the ministry’s tax division had signed off on the cancellation while Lim Guan Eng was in office.

“The Finance Ministry, whether through the previous minister and or its officers, has never revoked the tax exemption given to the Albukhary Foundation,” it said in a statement today.

The ministry added that it had lodged a police report over the allegation.

Previously, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin had alleged that Lim was responsible for the Albukhary Foundation – which is headed by tycoon Syed Mokhtar Albukhary – losing its tax-exempt status.

This is after Muhyiddin said he was probed over the tycoon’s request to him – when he was prime minister – to restore the foundation’s tax exemption.

The Bersatu president was later charged with corruption over funds Bersatu received from another Syed Mokhtar business entity, among others.

Lim has denied revoking Albukhary Foundation’s tax-exempt status.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed Lim’s denial in Parliament on Tuesday, saying there were no records of the DAP chairperson having revoked the foundation’s tax exemption.

Anwar said instead that the tax exemption had been approved under a sub-section of the Income Tax Act that does not require ministerial approval.

He said under sub-section 44(6) of the Income Tax Act 1967, the Inland Revenue Board’s director-general has full power over matters related to tax exemption, with no interference from the finance minister or prime minister.

