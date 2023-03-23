‘THE AGC HAS NO KNOWLEDGE OF THIS MATTER’ – IF AGC DOESN’T KNOW, WHO WOULD KNOW – IF TIM LEISSNER’S EX-LOVER ROHANA HAS RETURNED US$10 MIL IN ASSETS LINKED TO 1MDB?

AGC unaware if Leissner’s ex-flame Rohana returned US$10m

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has no knowledge of whether disgraced banker Tim Leissner’s former girlfriend has returned 1MDB-linked assets to Malaysia.

This was revealed in a parliamentary written reply to Lim Lip Eng (Harapan – Kepong) who asked the prime minister whether Rohana Rozhan had returned the US$10 million (RM44.3 million) in cash.

Lim had also urged the prime minister to state how much in 1MDB assets have been returned to the government and 1MDB’s remaining debt obligations.

This was met with a one-sentence written reply from Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman Said on behalf of the prime minister.

“The AGC has no knowledge of this matter. Thank you,” wrote Azalina.

Last February, Leissner, a former Goldman Sachs banker complicit in the 1MDB saga, told a US court that he had affairs with three prominent Malaysian women, including Rohana.

At one point, Leissner spent US$10 million on a house in London for Rohana after the latter got upset that he was ending their 10-year relationship to marry US model, Kimora Lee Simmons in 2013.

Leissner testified he bought the house because Rohana threatened to expose his involvement in the 1MDB affair.

Following this, there were news reports that Rohana had agreed to return US$10 million in assets, but there was no official confirmation from the MACC, which at the time had already interviewed her.

In March last year, MACC chief Azam Baki said Rohana was being probed under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention Act 2001 (Amla) and that Rohana’s London property and other assets were frozen.

As to Lim’s second question, Parliament was told on March 13 that 1MDB’s debt balance was RM9.7 billion while RM41.6 billion in 1MDB assets have been recovered.

