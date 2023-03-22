Book Mahathir under Sedition Act, Nazri urges govt

Mazilamani: Former Umno MP Nazri Abdul Aziz may have suggested the right move.

There is now a three-prong attack waged by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin, and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, giving a deceptive impression that the country is now under the control of non-Malays economically and politically and the rights of Malays auctioned away by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the sultans.

The best way to crack this impression is to arrest Mahathir. They fail to see that almost 80 percent of the civil service and, similarly, 80 percent of parliamentarians are Malay Muslims. They are the defenders of the Malays.

All three may be in it together to ignite this delusion of power loss by Malays, to deter arrest by the authorities on the many corruption charges awaiting them. Not all the Malays will buy the ploy propagated by Mahathir, Muhyiddin, and Hadi but the humble-minded party loyalists might take it to be true.

This is quite threatening. Most Malays working in the industrial hubs around the country have already experienced bad times during the Covid-19 and flood spells know what they have lost income, properties, and assets, and the deprivation and separation experienced by families, with little help from the unstable government – not just one but three governments within five years.

If Mahathir is arrested, perhaps we can see some form of sensibility in the other two characters.

BOBBYO: The situation here is very sensitive, especially at this time when the six state elections are due. Arresting Mahathir might stir up all those in the opposition who might use the issue to build up support.

They will use it to show that the present administration is cruel to send a senior former prime minister to jail. Let him talk.

He has been rejected by the Malays not once but twice. Pejuang and Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) lost all their deposits as well as seats in the 15th general election. The Malays have lost trust in him.

They can see the wealth accumulated by his children. They can see how his grandchildren and great-grandchildren are enjoying five-star lifestyles, while the ordinary Malays have to struggle to feed themselves.

If you want to go further, expose the luxurious lifestyle his family is living. Their mansions, cars, yachts, and other assets they own. Let the Malays see for themselves how much of a hypocrite he is.

Let him get a taste of the medicine of how he treated the royalty when he wanted to get the bill signed to remove their powers.

Siva1967: Sometimes to teach someone a lesson, it is best to prescribe them a dose of their own medicine.

But sometimes, due to advanced age, doctors do advise to let the patient be and just ensure that the patient meets his maker without any medical intervention, however long it takes. In some cases not too long.

In the case of Mahathir, I would suggest prescribing the latter. There is no honour in kicking a dead horse. He was “dead” when he lost his deposit.

However, we can take some cue from Mahathir’s draconian regime – a media blackout. A total media blackout on anything that is related to Mahathir or his statements.

It could be difficult in this age of social media but the government has to find a way. It is okay to give constructive criticism but spewing venomous racial slurs which have no basis is surely a recipe for disaster.

Cogito Ergo Sum: Mahathir, despite his age, is still a master at the game. He is baiting the authorities to take action. Once that happens, he gains the sympathy of many, reversing his failing support.

It will be a big mistake to respond to his rants and taunts. The only way to ignore him is not to give him space to rant and wreck. Expose him now as the present administration has all the facilities.

Show the Malays how much he cares for them.

Hmmmmmmmm: From what we know about him, I am quite sure that he is baiting the government to arrest him. That way, he can appear to be a martyr to his followers.

I believe he thinks it is better to be arrested this way than to be arrested for other reasons like corruption later.

For the things that he has done so far, I am sure many people would like to see him in jail but on the other hand, we pity him due to his age and health.

I suggest we ignore his provocations but concentrate on investigating either his or his family’s source of wealth.

Let him know in no uncertain terms that the investigations will go on regardless of whatever provocations he might come up with.

I believe the noise will start to die down once it becomes obvious that the investigation has reached a point of no return when either he or his family is called up for statements.

Milshah: It’s kind of weird looking at all the suggestions. Some suggested Sosma, some suggested suppressing any news about him, house detention, and many more.

Were these not the tools used by Umno and Mahathir when they ruled? If Mahathir or Umno use it is suppression but if it’s Pakatan Harapan it’s okay to use?

So what’s the use of toppling the Umno government if it’s just going to another government that uses the same methods and tools? The Malays have been tricked if they think a change in government will mean a change in doing things.

They are all the same. My advice? Better the devil I know than the angel that I don’t know. Before becoming a government this is draconian, suppressing, and freedom of speech.

After becoming the government, it’s Umno Mahathir 2.0. And the suggestion came from their supporters, blatant double standard and hypocrisy.

BluePanther4725: Mahathir is subject to the law in our country. Being an ex-prime minister doesn’t give him the right to stir racial tension and create trouble for Malaysia.

Stirring up racial tension is illegal and a threat to our national security. If Mahathir breaks the law, he must be arrested and charged just like any ordinary person.

Iphonezours: It’s high time the government takes Nazri’s suggestion seriously as people like Mahathir and Hadi think that they are above the law just because of their age and so-called wisdom.

If any ordinary rakyat uttered words that these people say publicly, I am quite sure they would have to face the law. Malaysians want only one standard, not double standards.

Unspin: The unity government has a “Mahathir Dilemma”. If you arrest him, he will go down as a Malay champion and martyr. If you don’t, he will continue to stir up sentiments that might result in a racial riot and a ruined economy.

Considering that he lost his deposit in his Langkawi fortress – which means he has limited Malay support – perhaps we can take a chance on the first option as Nazri suggested.

