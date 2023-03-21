According to Nazri, what Mahathir is doing now is clearly meant to instigate the people to hate the current government.

“The government need not be afraid of taking action against Mahathir, even though he is a former prime minister.

“During Mahathir’s time (as premier), whoever held gatherings to criticise the government were considered as going against the administration and held under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

“If you don’t believe me, ask Ibrahim Ali,” the former Padang Rengas MP was quoted telling Astro Awani, in reference to the Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) president.

Ibrahim was among those detained under the controversial Ops Lalang in 1987 under the Mahathir administration. The duo is now working together under Putra, with Mahathir as an adviser.

Nazri’s statement comes following Mahathir’s remark that the government was behind the cancellation of the booking of the venues for his planned Malay people’s proclamation gathering last Sunday.

The former Langkawi MP, however, did not provide evidence to back his claims.

‘No Malays trust Mahathir’

Elaborating, Nazri, who is also Padang Rengas Umno chief, said stopping gatherings from taking place is nothing new to Mahathir since he himself was guilty of doing it multiple times during his 22-year rule.

“I was part of Mahathir’s cabinet when he was the prime minister.

“Maybe due to age, Mahathir had forgotten that many race-related gatherings were prohibited from taking place, due to fear of causing riots,” said Nazri.

As such, Mahathir should stop advocating democracy and lambasting the current administration as he’s least qualified to do so, added the Malaysian ambassador to the US.

Nazri also questioned Mahathir’s “sudden” concern for the Malays, whom he had previously accused of being lazy.

“During his previous stint (as prime minister under the Pakatan Harapan rule), he made fun of, and insulted the Malays, saying they were lazy.

“Now that he’s lost his election deposit and is out of power, he makes it seem as if he is the saviour that the community needs.

“The fact is, the Malays do not trust Mahathir anymore,” said Nazri. MKINI

Use the Sedition Act against Dr M, says Nazri Aziz

The former law minister says Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s recent statements were an attempt to incite the public against the government.