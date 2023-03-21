‘NO MALAY TRUSTS MAHATHIR’ – SO NEED TO BE AFRAID TO BOOK HIM UNDER SEDITION ACT – UMNO’S NAZRI THE NEXT TO DEMAND ANWAR TAKES THE STERNEST ACTION AGAINST DR M & HIS PUTRA ‘GANG’ – FOR TRYING TO INCITE RACIAL UNREST – INDEED WHAT BETTER WEAPON THAN DR M’S OWN TOP-FAVOURITE DRACONIAN LAW – FOR YEARS, HE & HIS ILK BLOCKED EVEN NAJIB FROM DISMANTLING THE LOPSIDED ACT – WHY NOT GIVE HIM & OTHER ‘GANGS’ LED BY MUHYIDDIN & HADI A GOOD TASTE OF IT – AFTER ALL, SEDITION ACT IS BEST DISMANTLED DURING A TIME OF PEACE & POLITICAL STABILITY – AND THAT CAN ONLY COME ONCE CROOKS LIKE THESE ARE BEHIND BARS WHERE THEY BELONG!
According to Nazri, what Mahathir is doing now is clearly meant to instigate the people to hate the current government.
“The government need not be afraid of taking action against Mahathir, even though he is a former prime minister.
“During Mahathir’s time (as premier), whoever held gatherings to criticise the government were considered as going against the administration and held under the Internal Security Act (ISA).
“If you don’t believe me, ask Ibrahim Ali,” the former Padang Rengas MP was quoted telling Astro Awani, in reference to the Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) president.
Ibrahim was among those detained under the controversial Ops Lalang in 1987 under the Mahathir administration. The duo is now working together under Putra, with Mahathir as an adviser.
Nazri’s statement comes following Mahathir’s remark that the government was behind the cancellation of the booking of the venues for his planned Malay people’s proclamation gathering last Sunday.
The former Langkawi MP, however, did not provide evidence to back his claims.
‘No Malays trust Mahathir’
Elaborating, Nazri, who is also Padang Rengas Umno chief, said stopping gatherings from taking place is nothing new to Mahathir since he himself was guilty of doing it multiple times during his 22-year rule.
“I was part of Mahathir’s cabinet when he was the prime minister.
“Maybe due to age, Mahathir had forgotten that many race-related gatherings were prohibited from taking place, due to fear of causing riots,” said Nazri.
As such, Mahathir should stop advocating democracy and lambasting the current administration as he’s least qualified to do so, added the Malaysian ambassador to the US.
Nazri also questioned Mahathir’s “sudden” concern for the Malays, whom he had previously accused of being lazy.
“During his previous stint (as prime minister under the Pakatan Harapan rule), he made fun of, and insulted the Malays, saying they were lazy.
“Now that he’s lost his election deposit and is out of power, he makes it seem as if he is the saviour that the community needs.
“The fact is, the Malays do not trust Mahathir anymore,” said Nazri. MKINI
Use the Sedition Act against Dr M, says Nazri Aziz
The former law minister says Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s recent statements were an attempt to incite the public against the government.
PETALING JAYA: Nazri Aziz, a former law minister, has called for action to be taken against Dr Mahathir Mohamad under the Sedition Act over recent criticisms levelled against the government.
Nazri, a former Umno Supreme Council member, said Mahathir’s recent statements, such as alleging that the government had scuttled a public gathering, was an attempt to incite the public, Astro Awani reported.
He said the government need not be afraid about taking action against Mahathir, even though Mahathir is a former prime minister.
“During his time, anyone who wanted to organise a rally critical of the government would be branded as going against the government.
Ibrahim was detained twice under the act, which allowed for detention without trial. The law was abolished by the Najib Razak government in 2012.
Mahathir had also claimed that the government was afraid of listening to the Malays, and had acted on racial grounds by preventing a planned gathering on a “Malay proclamation” which was to feature Mahathir.
Nazri said Mahathir himself had prohibited racial gatherings during his 22-year stint as prime minister.
“I was part of his Cabinet. Maybe he forgot that when he headed the government such gatherings were banned.”
He said he was surprised by Mahathir’s sudden concern about the Malays, when he used to run the community down when the latter was in power.
“And now that he is no longer in power, he wants to show that he cares for the Malays. But Malays don’t want to believe him any longer,” said Nazri. FMT
MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.