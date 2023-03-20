For S Arutchelvan, the prime minister has drawn an important lesson from Pakatan Harapan’s 22-month rise and fall after the 2018 general election.

“Anwar has learnt that you cannot be naïve with your enemies.

“Harapan’s failure in not countering right-wing extremism led to the demise of the government then,” the PSM deputy chairperson told Malaysiakini.

Therefore, Arutchelvan said Anwar should be supported as his nascent government is confronted with a similar conundrum, involving the same forces that orchestrated Harapan’s downfall.

“His hard-hitting speech was targeted at his base and the international community. His position in talking for all Malaysians against those who speak for one-race politics will be well received, especially in the Borneo states, west coast, and southern states of Peninsular Malaysia.

“In recent weeks, there has been some fear among the Harapan base, especially the non-Malays, that Anwar is bending too much to accommodate the ‘green wave’. His message at the PKR congress is to reassure his base and consolidate his grip on power,” he added.

Zahid his ‘biggest weakness’

However, Arutchelvan said while Perikatan Nasional is his “biggest foe on paper”, it is his close friend and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is his “biggest weakness”.

Given the deluge of corruption cases against him, the PSM leader said Zahid is a “tainted figure” and this would impact Anwar’s position in the upcoming election for six states, which PN is touting as a referendum on his premiership with regard to Malay-Muslim votes.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

“(PN president) Muhyiddin (Yassin), with people like Azmin Ali and (Bersatu member) Chegu Bard (Badrul Hisham Shaharin) on his side, will build a wave to portray him as a victim,” he said.

Muhyiddin, who became prime minister after spearheading a political coup against the Harapan government, has been slapped with multiple corruption and money laundering charges.

The PN leader, however, claims to be a victim of “selective prosecution” which the government has denied.

Meanwhile, Arutchelvan urged Anwar and those aligned with him to “rebuild a real reformasi movement” from the ground up involving all Malaysians.

“Empowering people at the grassroots based on class-based policies will enhance and build people’s power from below.

“But if those close to Anwar choose to be just ‘lackeys’, hoping to parrot what he says and retweet his messages to win the polls, then I am afraid Anwar will lose momentum,” he added. MKINI

Hassan backs Anwar’s warning, but cautions against Dr M tactics