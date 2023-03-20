WHO CAN BE WORSE THAN YOU! – MAHATHIR GETS THE SCOLDING OF HIS LIFE FROM FED-UP MALAYSIANS, INCLUDING NAJIB, FOR HIS HYPOCRISY FOR CALLING ANWAR A ‘DICTATOR’ – TIME INDEED FOR DR M TO LOOK IN THE MIRROR & REMEMBER – IN MANY CULTURES, THE DIVINE PUNISHMENT FOR THOSE WHO BEHAVE LIKE HIM IS TO GET THEIR TONGUES PULLED OUT AT THE GATES OF HELL!
Former lawmaker Kasthuri Patto launched an acerbic broadside against Dr Mahathir Mohamad, stating that the 97-year-old politician does not possess the moral authority to comment on curbing dissent.
She recalled how her late father P Patto, who was a DAP MP, had been detained under the now-defunct Internal Security Act (ISA) during the infamous Operasi Lalang in 1987 when Mahathir was serving his first tenure as prime minister.
“I am a child of your Operasi Lalang, which you bear full responsibility as home minister and prime minister. I was eight, my sister six.
“You took my father away and many other fathers and mothers. Robbed (them) from their families because they dissented against you and not Malaysia,” she tweeted.
“You detained them for months, years, and decades using the draconian ISA, while never allowing them to be tried in court. It was an iron-fisted rule.
“You curbed freedom of speech, assembly, expression, and targeted the press as your enemies. You using the (police) special branch, to target politicians, their families and friends are vivid in my mind,” she said, adding that there were stories of people being imprisoned for merely having a copy of the DAP organ, The Rocket.
In 2017, Mahathir accepted the blame for the detention of over 100 activists, journalists and opposition politicians during Operasi Lalang and expressed regret that some of them were tortured.
However, he insisted that the security crackdown was not his decision.
‘A national disappointment’
Meanwhile, Kasthuri said in 2018, Pakatan Harapan welcomed the nonagenarian in the battle against BN, which she described as a “60-year-old hegemony which Mahathir manufactured”.
“Malaysians had hoped for a statesperson, a leader to steer this nation to greater heights, but it seems you have never repented and remained, above all, a national disappointment.
“So please Tun, you of all people, have no moral authority to label the prime minister a dictator,” she added.
Kasthuri, who served as the Batu Kawan MP in Penang for two terms before deciding not to contest in the last general election, said Malaysia needs progressive and visionary leaders.
“Your time of divide and rule, and the government knows all is over. Please don’t be a wedge between patriotic Malaysians in nation-building,” she added.
Yesterday, Mahathir had denounced Anwar as an oppressive leader after his plan to hold a pro-Malay gathering failed to materialise. mkini
Najib mocks ‘Mr ISA’ for calling Anwar a dictator
A post on his Facebook account pointed out the irony of Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s accusations, given the liberal use of the Internal Security Act during the latter’s tenure as prime minister.
PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has called out the irony in Dr Mahathir Mohamad, described as “Mr ISA”, accusing Anwar Ibrahim of being a dictator.
“Mr ISA calling others a dictator,” said a posting on Najib’s Facebook account, in reference to the use of the now-abolished Internal Security Act during Mahathir’s term as prime minister from 1981 to 2003.
The posting came hours after Mahathir had called Anwar’s government a “dictatorship” after the cancellation of a “Malay Proclamation” event featuring Mahathir, which was scheduled for today.
Mahathir accused the government, led by a Malay, of silencing the right of Malays to gather and have their voices heard.
In response, the Najib posting cited a list of things Mahathir had done to Najib and his family when Mahathir was prime minister of a Pakatan Harapan government from 2018-2020.
“Waited until the eve of Ramadan to invite the media to conduct live coverage of his house being searched, and then searched his home for several days.”
At the time, Najib was being investigated for his role in the 1MDB scandal. Both Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor were blacklisted from leaving the country.
The posting also pointed out that Mahathir had replaced the attorney-general, head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the chief judge, the governor of Bank Negara, and the inspector-general of police soon after rising to power again.
“Do what Mahathir did to Najib and his family, only then are you worthy of being called a dictator,” the posting said.
Najib is currently serving a 12-year jail term in Kajang prison after he was convicted of corruption and abuse of power in the SRC International case linked to 1MDB. FMT
