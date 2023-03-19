KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has taken aim at Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, saying the prime minister is shutting down his critics.

He accused Anwar of giving the order to ensure that his “Malay Proclamation” event be shut down and also took the prime minister to task for recent investigations into opposition party leaders.

“We have no evidence on who contacted the venue management that we booked with. However, I’m sure he (Anwar) is behind this setback, to silence government critics, based on his previous speeches.

“I don’t understand what the government is so afraid of that they refuse to allow us to gather (for the proclamation) at the locations we’ve picked,” he said.

Dr Mahathir was speaking at a press conference after the Malay Proclamation event, which was set to take place today, was cancelled at the last minute.

The original venue was at Impiana Hotel KLCC but this was cancelled due to technical issues.

The nonagenarian had been due to attend the event in his capacity as Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) adviser.

He has been the subject of much criticism, with Anwar taking a swipe at him recently, saying that he only started bringing up the alleged loss of dominance of the Malays after leaving office.

Earlier today, DAP urged the two-time prime minister to stop fanning racial flames as it would end up dividing the country.

Dr Mahathir also stayed firm with his view that the government’s corruption investigations had been selective towards opposition parties.

“I want to congratulate the government for their assertiveness in combating corruption. But I am upset that the accused only comprised opposition members although the government party is also involved, especially Umno.

“They (the government) are afraid of the truth being revealed which is why the people are not allowed to lambast them.

“We just want Malaysians to be well-informed of the current situation that everyone is facing (corruption).”

Dr Mahathir said the government had changed their objectives while leading the country.

“We are blaming Malay leaders who have changed the objective of the government. It is not to develop the country but to steal money.

“Action taken against critics is exactly the reaction if you’ve done something wrong. You are just running away from the problem.”

