BOMBSHELL – ‘MALAYSIA IS NOT ONLY FOR MUSLIMS’ – INDEED CORRUPTION NOW, EXTREMISM MUST BE NEXT – ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR WARNS THE ‘DESPERATE & THOSE WHO FEEL CHALLENGED’ NOT TO FAN RACIAL FLAMES – EVEN AS SARAWAK MINISTER TICKS OFF ‘ANYTHING BUT ISLAMIC’ PAS MP – ‘THEY MUST LEARN HOW BELIEVERS OF DIFFERENT FAITHS ARE ABLE TO LIVE HARMONIOUSLY & PEACEFULLY IN SABAH & SARAWAK’

Nothing Islamic about PAS MP’s views, says Sarawak minister

Yesterday, Kuala Langat MP Ahmad Yunus Hairi urged Putrajaya not to build non-Muslim houses of worship in the same vicinity as mosques.

PETALING JAYA: A Sarawak minister has slammed PAS MP Ahmad Yunus Hairi for urging the government not to build non-Muslim houses of worship in the same vicinity as mosques.

Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who is the state youth, sports and entrepreneur development minister, said such “extreme views” were “definitely not Islamic”.\

“Islam does not preach to its believers to hate or treat their non-Muslim neighbours this way,” he told FMT.

I really hope PH can find courage somewhere to uphold what we all ( including they), fought for. What the hell did so many Malaysians get teargas in their eyes so many times if it now means nothing. Now we just have tears in our eyes. Heartbreaking! — Ambiga Sreenevasan (@Ambiga_S) March 16, 2023

Yesterday, during the debate on the Supply Bill 2023, Yunus suggested to the local government development ministry that houses of worship should be in different places for different religions.

The Kuala Langat MP said, for example, the lot to build a Muslim house of worship should be different from that used to build a non-Muslim house of worship because of “sensitivities”.

He cited the example of a Hindu temple at Canary Garden, Klang, which is situated near a Malay settlement, and had caused uneasiness and protest from those living in the area.

Karim called on the government to “put a stop to all this nonsense”, adding that those who preach hatred in multi-religious, multi-racial Malaysia must be brought to book.

“They must learn how believers of different faiths are able to live harmoniously and peacefully in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said, adding that Malaysia is not only for Muslims.

He also said those who preached such extreme views should relearn Malaysian history.