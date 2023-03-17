BOMBSHELL – ‘MALAYSIA IS NOT ONLY FOR MUSLIMS’ – INDEED CORRUPTION NOW, EXTREMISM MUST BE NEXT – ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR WARNS THE ‘DESPERATE & THOSE WHO FEEL CHALLENGED’ NOT TO FAN RACIAL FLAMES – EVEN AS SARAWAK MINISTER TICKS OFF ‘ANYTHING BUT ISLAMIC’ PAS MP – ‘THEY MUST LEARN HOW BELIEVERS OF DIFFERENT FAITHS ARE ABLE TO LIVE HARMONIOUSLY & PEACEFULLY IN SABAH & SARAWAK’
Nothing Islamic about PAS MP’s views, says Sarawak minister
Yesterday, Kuala Langat MP Ahmad Yunus Hairi urged Putrajaya not to build non-Muslim houses of worship in the same vicinity as mosques.
PETALING JAYA: A Sarawak minister has slammed PAS MP Ahmad Yunus Hairi for urging the government not to build non-Muslim houses of worship in the same vicinity as mosques.
Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who is the state youth, sports and entrepreneur development minister, said such “extreme views” were “definitely not Islamic”.\
“Islam does not preach to its believers to hate or treat their non-Muslim neighbours this way,” he told FMT.
I really hope PH can find courage somewhere to uphold what we all ( including they), fought for. What the hell did so many Malaysians get teargas in their eyes so many times if it now means nothing. Now we just have tears in our eyes. Heartbreaking!
— Ambiga Sreenevasan (@Ambiga_S) March 16, 2023
Yesterday, during the debate on the Supply Bill 2023, Yunus suggested to the local government development ministry that houses of worship should be in different places for different religions.
He cited the example of a Hindu temple at Canary Garden, Klang, which is situated near a Malay settlement, and had caused uneasiness and protest from those living in the area.
Karim called on the government to “put a stop to all this nonsense”, adding that those who preach hatred in multi-religious, multi-racial Malaysia must be brought to book.
“They must learn how believers of different faiths are able to live harmoniously and peacefully in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said, adding that Malaysia is not only for Muslims.
He also said those who preached such extreme views should relearn Malaysian history.
Don’t fan racial flames, says PM in stern warning
PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has issued a stern warning against sowing racial or religious hatred, saying the government will not tolerate such actions.
At a press conference, Anwar said he had instructed the authorities to be on the watch for any attempts to “fan the flames of hatred”.
“Certain people who are desperate or feel challenged will use these sentiments, and the poor will be exploited to cause disharmony.
“The Cabinet and I will ensure that peace and harmony among all races is defended. We will not tolerate any action that will disrupt the peace of the country,” he said following a Cabinet meeting earlier.
He said the government, with its clear direction towards a Madani society, will uphold the values, morals and spirit of unity among the various races and religions.
“Any issues that arise must be solved amicably to prevent enmity, misconception or prejudice,” he said.
On Monday, FMT reported that a police report had been lodged against blogger Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, for linking a sports ministry organisation to Christian evangelism.
The report, lodged by an aide to youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh, said Badrul’s Facebook posting gave the impression that Yeoh had become an evangelist soon after she was appointed the youth and sports minister.
Badrul, a member of Bersatu, had shared a poster by Impact Malaysia, a non-profit organisation under the ministry, about a visit to a church in Klang. He then asked if evangelists had begun their groundwork.
Yesterday, during the debate on the Supply Bill 2023, PAS MP Ahmad Yunus Hairi urged the government not to build non-Muslim houses of worship in the same vicinity as mosques due to “sensitivities”.
Flood situation in Malaysia
Separately, Anwar urged NGOs and volunteers to go down to the ground immediately to assist with flood relief efforts in Johor.
He said the number of displaced flood victims has reached 82,831, of whom 26,879 are still in 102 temporary evacuation centres in Johor.
Anwar said the Cabinet has agreed to involve the whole of the government’s machinery in post-flood relief efforts, adding that an extra RM150 million has been allocated for the same.
He also said 16,167 heads of households have been given Bantuan Wang Ihsan of RM1,000 each. FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.