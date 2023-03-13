BOMBSHELL – PAS PULLING OUT OF PN? – TUAN IBRAHIM DENIES ‘NO SHOW’ AT BERSATU AGM A SIGN PAS STARTING TO DISTANCE FROM MUHYIDDIN’S MASSIVE CORRUPTION CHARGES – WHILE HADI BUSIES HIMSELF PRAISING LANDMARK CHINA-BROKERED IRAN-SAUDI ARABIA AGREEMENT TO RESTORE TIES AS THE START OF THE RE-UNIFICATION OF THE MUSLIM WORLD

KUALA LUMPUR: There has been no chatter about PAS pulling out of Perikatan Nasional, says Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

“I haven’t heard of it and such a matter has never been raised before,” the PAS deputy president said when met in Parliament on Monday (March 13).

Talk of PAS possibly pulling out from the Perikatan pact with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia came about following their absence of at Bersatu’s annual general assembly.

Several leaders from Gerakan, which is part of Perikatan, attended the opening of the Bersatu youth AGM on Saturday (March 11).

Kenyataan Media PEMULIHAN HUBUNGAN ARAB SAUDI – IRAN TANDA BERMULANYA PENYATUAN UMMAH PAS menyambut baik pemulihan hubungan antara Arab Saudi – Iran dan menganggapnya sebagai langkah awal ke arah penyatuan ummah secara menyeluruh ke atas umat dan Dunia Islam. pic.twitter.com/Vm0EnsJewl — Abdul Hadi Awang (@abdulhadiawang) March 13, 2023

The absence of PAS leaders also came in the backdrop of charges over abuse of power and money laundering against Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Tuan Ibrahim brushed aside the speculation, saying that Bersatu was given prior notice of PAS’ absence at the AGM.

“We informed Bersatu that all PAS areas were holding their annual general meetings and most of our leaders were invited to officiate,” he said adding that he received five invitations to such meetings.

He added that he checked with several PAS leaders who told him that they could not make the Bersatu gathering for the same reason.

He said it was a coincidence that the PAS meetings were taking place at the same time as the Bersatu AGM.

ANN

