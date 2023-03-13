THE GLORY KEEPS POURING IN FOR MICHELLE YEOH & MALAYSIA – KING & QUEEN ‘PROUD OF HER’, PM ANWAR THE LATEST TO CONGRATULATE HER – WHILE ACROSS ASIA NOT JUST MALAYSIA, SHE IS HAILED AS AN INSPIRATION

PETALING JAYA: It’s not just Malaysians who are over the moon with Tan Sri Michele Yeoh’s win at the Oscars – many Asians are proud of her achievement too.

The Ipoh-born Malaysian took home the Best Actress award at the 95th Academy Awards for her performance in the movie “Everything Everywhere All At Once”.

She shared a photo of her and her partner, Jean Todt, holding the Oscar award on her Instagram and reactions to the post have been gushing in.

The post garnered more than 130k likes in under an hour, with thousands of congratulatory comments pouring in continuously.

Tengku Zatashah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, daughter of the Sultan of Selangor, congratulated Yeoh and commented, “Huge congratulations @michelleyeoh_official we are so proud… and my warm regards to Jean Todt.”

Female education activist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient from Pakistan Malala Yousafzai shared her joy, commenting, “so well deserved and loved every word of your speech”.

Comedian and actor Ken Jeong, with whom Yeoh starred alongside in the movie “Crazy Rich Asians” commented with a string of yellow hearts.

Celebrity chef Ming Tsai of Iron Chef fame also liked the post.

Taiwanese-American singer and actor Vanness Wu commented, “CONGRATULATIONS 恭喜恭喜”.

American actor and comedian CS Lee commented with a string of emojis celebrating her win.

Jenny Yang expressed her excitement with her comment, “SCREAMING AND CRYING FOR YOU MICHELLE!!!! YangJie Gongxi GongXi!!!!”

Malaysian celebrities Daphne Iking, Amber Chia, Diana Danielle, Nadia Brian, Hairul Azreen Idris and Mimi Lana also posted congratulatory comments on Yeoh’s post.

Diana said: “Sincerest Congratulations, from a fellow M’sian. Trailblazer”, while Nadia commented: “Real Queen!” ANN

Anwar congratulates Michelle Yeoh on Best Actress Oscar win

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh for becoming the first Malaysian and actress of Asian descent to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards. In a Twitter post today (March 13), Anwar said that Yeoh’s victory has made the country and Malaysians proud. “I would like to congratulate Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh who was named Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. “This indeed puts Malaysia’s name on the global stage. I hope that this achievement will continue to inspire local artistes and filmmakers,” he wrote. Over on Facebook, Anwar wrote a lengthier post praising Yeoh. “The Government joins the nation in expressing warmest and heartiest congratulations to Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh for winning the highly coveted Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles today,” he said in the post. “In creating history by being not just the first Malaysian but the very first Asian actress to win in this category, we take enormous proud in her achievement, adding to a long list of successes and capping a critically acclaimed acting career spanning decades. “Coupled with this latest accomplishment, Michelle’s illustrious and exemplary career in this field will certainly continue to be a source of great inspiration and motivation to our homegrown actors and actresses and provide even greater impetus to the growth of our local industry. “Way to go, Michelle!” Yeoh, 60, won over Academy voters with her complex take on Evelyn Wang, a Chinese American laundromat owner in the indie movie, Everything Everywhere All At Once. She is the first Malaysian and first Asian woman to win a Best Actress award in the Academy’s 95-year history. The Ipoh-born star bested Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas, Michelle Williams and Andrea Riseborough for the coveted golden statuette. Following her historic Oscar win, Yeoh has received congratulatory messages from thousands for not only putting Malaysia’s name on the world map, but for representing the Asian community too. On Instagram, Tengku Zatashah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, daughter of the Sultan of Selangor, congratulated Yeoh saying: “Huge congratulations @michelleyeoh_official we are so proud … and my warm regards to Jean Todt.” “So well deserved and loved every word of your speech,” female education activist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient from Pakistan Malala Yousafzai commented on Instagram. ANN King, Queen congratulate Michelle Yeoh on Best Actress Oscar win Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah congratulated Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh on her success at the Oscars. In an Instagram post today (March 13), Their Majesties conveyed felicitations to Yeoh for doing the nation proud on the world stage. “We’d like to express our pride and joy over Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh’s achievement that has placed Malaysia on the world map. “This is proof that with dedication, high fighting spirit and hard work, Malaysians are capable of competing and succeeding at the international level,” the post read. Their Majesties also wished Yeoh well and prayed that she will be blessed with continued success. Yeoh, 60, made history after becoming the first Malaysian and Asian woman to win a Best Actress trophy at the 95th Academy Awards for her role as a laundromat owner in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Following her win, she has received a flurry of congratulatory messages from fans and influential figures – including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai. The multiverse-skipping film swept the Oscars on Sunday night, taking home seven trophies including for Best Original Screenplay, Best Picture and Best Director. Yeoh achieved international stardom with her critically acclaimed performance as Wai Lin in the 1997 Bond flick, Tomorrow Never Dies. She is currently working alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical, Wicked. ANN

ANN

.