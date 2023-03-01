also crevasse ( huge cracks ) within Cabinet

Rafizi Ramli being sidelined

ministers show inexperience, incompetence

creating weak image around Cabinet

lack of talent in Cabinet

chronic shortage of charismatic talent

necessary to change Cabinet to save govt

Do opinion polls spell doom for Madani and his government?

Dr Mahathir Mohamad was more popular than Madani is today

Merdeka Center poll, Madani scored 68% approval rating

15% very satisfied

53% somewhat satisfied

19% very dissatisfied

in same poll Madani govt received approval rating of only 54%

indicating “unity govt” very short honeymoon or none at all

recent O2 survey based upon 25,077 respondents

only 51% satisfied with govt

majority non-Malay satisfaction with govt

only 15% of Malays satisfied

massive 71% Malays dissatisfied with Madani’s govt

ruling coalition facing six state elections next few months

Poor prospects in state polls

coalition to perform poorly in coming state polls

DAP in Penang may lose seats in mixed and Malay-majority seats

Selangor could be real cliffhanger

Noh Omar set to pull a lot of support away from Umno

PH Umno team-up in Selangor disaster

Madani himself not even most popular minister

That distinction goes to Anthony Loke 49% (still red)

Loke’s MRT trip seemed to raise his profile (OSTB : try the bus)

Madani second with 40%

Hannah Yeoh 39%

Nga Kor Ming 34%

None can assist in increasing Malay support

No real campaign stars

govt has no real stars who can win Malay heartland

govt’s chinks in its armour

trial of Zahid on corruption charges

trial of Syed Saddiq

Madani’s Malay slant dismally failed

also alienating non-Malay vote

Madani losing popularity

Madani failing to inspire nation

lack of substance