It’s strange, says PAS Youth chief on seeing members marching with ‘swords, spears’

Pictures of PAS members marching with what appeared to be swords and spears on a public road went viral on social media today.

PETALING JAYA: PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said he found it “strange” to see Terengganu PAS Youth members marching with what appeared to be swords, spears and shields.

It is understood that the march took place on Friday in Setiu, Terengganu, at the start of the two-day PAS Youth gathering known as Himpunan Pemuda Islam Terengganu (Himpit).

Fadhli said he was only invited for the event’s launch and was unaware of the march.

“I just saw the pictures this morning, and I find it strange,” Fadhli told FMT.

“I didn’t join them,” he said when asked to comment about the march.

“You can check with the Terengganu PAS Youth chief if you want to find out more about this.”

FMT has reached out to Terengganu PAS Youth chief Harun Esa for comment.

FMT has also reached out to Terengganu police chief Rohaimi Isa to find out whether permits were required, and obtained, for the march.

Earlier today, pictures of a crowd of men believed to be PAS members marching with what appeared to be swords, spears and shields went viral on social media.

A check on Terengganu PAS Youth’s Facebook page showed a picture of a crowd of men marching with the same “weapons”, with PAS flags in the background.

The Facebook page also showed that PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang was among those who attended the event.

Among the other activities that were held over the two days were football and sepak takraw matches, and a convoy of motorcycles carrying PAS flags. Meanwhile, Setiu police chief Afandi Hussin said the event’s organisers, Terengganu PAS Youth, have been called in for questioning as the members in the march were carrying “weapon-shaped objects”, The Malaysian Insight reported. FMT Pictures of ‘armed’ Terengganu PAS youths causing concern among Malaysians PETALING JAYA: A convoy of motorcycles and Terengganu PAS members clad in fake weapons marching in a parade has irked the public. Terengganu PAS Youth members were seen clad in medieval Islamic war costumes and armed with fake swords, spears and shields. It was understood that the march was part of a two-day PAS Youth gathering “Himpunan Pemuda Islam Terengganu” (Himpit). A pickup truck that carried a giant fake sword on its cargo bed was also seen. The youths, clad in green-themed medieval militant costumes, were also seen standing on the back of the cargo-bed of a moving pickup truck. The event, which was posted on Terengganu PAS Youth’s Facebook, also showed that among the attendees was the Islamist party president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang. It is understood that investigations on the PAS event had begun and an announcement was expected to be made by the Terengganu police later Sunday (Feb 19) evening. Terengganu PAS Youth chief Mohd Harun Esa said the programme was an annual event since 1991 and it was an assembly of the Islamist party’s state youth machinery. Mohd Harun said there aren’t any elements of violence and provocation, and it was a long tradition by the local PAS Youth divisions to bring their “replicas” to the march. “Some used the sports theme and some even came with horses during this year’s Himpit. “There is no violence and provocation. In fact, it was very interesting to see representatives from each division displaying their own ideas,” said Mohd Harun. “Some even prepared one month ahead to participate in this programme. The traffic police also assisted us in managing the traffic while marches from each contingent were taking place peacefully,” added Mohd Harun. Mohd Harun also said the usage of medieval war uniforms was also part of the theme of the march. “Just like marches or cosplay competitions across the nation where they showcase their favourite hero weapons. “In fact, some war classics in cinema that used weapons are also accepted by society,” said Mohd Harun. Emir Research CEO Datuk Dr Rais Hussin said PAS is attempting to hijack Islam with certain political narratives and images. “As Muslims, we cannot allow this. We need to provide the true narrative of Islam,” Rais tweeted. Save Kelantan activist Mohd Hisyamuddin Ghazali questioned the motive of the event where youth leaders were seen marching with fake weapons. “Are we going to war? If you look at the event tentatively, the programmes were focused on the gathering of PAS leaders,” said Hisyammuddin, also known as Syam Ghaz on Facebook. Hisyammuddin also warned that the event could be unlawful. “Holding a motor gathering event is good enough. For me, PAS Youth shouldn’t be organising such marches, it seems there are elements of threatening public order, even though the weapon was fake,” added Hisyamuddin. Another Malaysian, Alf Shahril, also questioned the motive behind Terengganu PAS Youth’s “cosplay”. “What is the benefit of this cosplay? Who are you going to war with?” Shahril tweeted. Other activities that took place in the two-day Himpit event were sepak takraw matches, football, and also motorcycle convoys, which were seen carrying PAS flags. ANN

.