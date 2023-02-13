Perak PAS chairperson Razman Zakaria has urged all quarters to respect the rights of Muslims and sensitivities of the Malays.

Citing the Federal Constitution, Malaysian laws and the “social contract”, he claimed this included the “special right of the Malays in the civil service” without providing details.

The ethnic composition of the public service has become a controversial subject after DAP leader P Ramasamy urged Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to dismantle the “Malay dominance” of the civil sector.

Malays have special right in the civil service? Not surprised.After all they have special place in education; govt contracts, businesses and even religion.They must stop saying they are still backward and poor. Just say they are special! — Zaid Ibrahim (@zaidibrahim) February 13, 2023

However, Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Adnan Mat denied the existence of race-based quotas for hiring and promotions in the civil service.

He said the Public Service Commission (PSC) looked at merit instead and had not set any religious, racial, ethnic or state quotas.

Meanwhile, Razman said Perak PAS has been monitoring the political developments in the nation, especially in the silver state.

“It is also following the political culture brought by DAP and the media statements of the latter’s Malay assemblypersons in the state,” he added.

A check with the PAS media team revealed that he was responding to DAP’s assemblyperson in Perak, Aziz Bari’s remarks.

Aziz had noted the proliferation of “hate politics in the name of safeguarding the faith of Muslims”, which included making “wild allegations about promoting LGBT”.

This was directed at Razman, who had apologised to Anwar in the Taiping High Court for accusing him of condoning LGBT practices.

“The so-called concerns and fears which are being spread do not exist. We must realise that the position of Islam and the Malays has sufficient protection under the constitution.

“Therefore, no political party, regardless of how strong it is, can alter the status quo,” Aziz said.

Calling on rival political parties to compete based on policies and respective track records, the Tebing Tinngi representative cautioned against using hate politics to seek leverage as it could threaten the nation.

“DAP invites all Muslim clerics and Malay intellectuals to stand together to stop this dangerous politics. The fact is, DAP is not the sole victim. The real victims are the Malays themselves.

“Hate politics sows blind prejudice, it causes the Malays to lose objectivity, become irrational and make incorrect choices,” he added.

Disharmonious situation

On the other hand, Razman said PAS is “deeply concerned about efforts to threaten the sovereignty and rights enshrined in the constitution”.

“PAS calls on all quarters, especially political parties, to uphold the Federal Constitution, to respect the laws and the basis of the social contract which formed independence.

“All the rights enshrined in the constitution and the understanding in shaping the nation must be adhered to and respected.

“Questioning the rights of the Muslims and Malay sensitivities must be avoided. Criticising Islamic practices, questioning the Jawi script, the special rights of the Malays such as in the civil service, the allocations for Islam as the official religion and the Malay rulers can lead to a disharmonious situation and threaten national security,” he warned.

Though Aziz and Razman appeared to blame each other’s party, the pair was on the same page in asking the authorities not to compromise on “negative” politics.

Article 153 in the Federal Constitution does not actually use the term “special rights” but “special position” for the bumiputera.

According to the Constitution, Article 153(1) enjoins the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to “safeguard the special position of the Malays and natives of any of the states of Sabah and Sarawak and the legitimate interests of other communities” in accordance with the provision of the Article.

Article 153(2) specifies the areas which the Agong must ensure reservation for Malays and the natives of Sabah and Sarawak in a proportion which he deems fit, namely, public service; education privileges such as scholarships, and special facilities; and trade permits and licences.

MKINI

