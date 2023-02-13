HANNAH YEOH ‘COMPLETELY CONDEMNS’ NATIONAL SHUTTLER FOR BLAMING COUNTRY’S POOR PERFORMANCE ON ‘KETUANAN’-TYPE ISSUES – EVEN AS EXTREMIST MUSLIM PREACHER APOLOGISES FOR CALLING HINDUS ‘DEVIL WORSHIPPERS’

PETALING JAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh condemns remarks made by a former national trainee shuttler Bong Guan Yik that touched on race and religion on social media.

She also said, in a tweet Monday (Feb 13), that she had confirmed with the National Sports Council and the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), that Bong did not live in Malaysia and was only a trainee in 2014

“I completely condemn his racially and religiously-charged speech despite the apology he issued,” Yeoh said in her tweets.

She also reiterated her stand that sports must be free of any racial or political elements.

“All national athletes are a sources of inspiration to the community are advised to be careful with their social media content,” she said.

Pagi-pagi dah dengar video rasis macam ni. pertikaikan orang Islam pergi sembahyang. Takpe kita tengok apa tindakan paling tegas Menteri Belia & Sukan boleh ambik. @hannahyeoh pic.twitter.com/tEhqOUrafQ — ISU SEMASA VIRAL (@isusemasaviral) February 13, 2023

Meanwhile, BAM also condemned Bong’s remarks and said they will be sending a complaint on the matter to the Chinese Badminton Association (CBA).

It is learnt that Bong is currently coaching in China

“We strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and will urge the CBA to take the necessary action against this individual,” BAM said in a Facebook post Monday.

“Such a person should never be hired to work as a coach in a sport so loved by millions of people of all races and religions.

“BAM and all our affiliates will never accept such a person to be involved in badminton in Malaysia,” it added.

In a video on TikTok for which he has since apologised, Bong had touched on racial and religious sensitivities when he alleged why the country’s players had flopped at the Malaysian Open 2023. ANN