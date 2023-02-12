After failing to defend his Gombak federal seat in the 15th general election last year, the former senior minister had still been tipped for a return to prominence, including talk that he could be presented as Perikatan Nasional’s candidate to be its Selangor menteri besar this year.
“To all Malaysians. It is a momentary pause in my career for public service that warrants going back to the drawing board.
Azmin had been a central figure in Malaysian politics over the past three years, after he defected from PKR with a faction loyalists as part of the so-called “Sheraton Move” of 2020 that brought down the Pakatan Harapan government at the time.
He came a prominent leader in the government of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who became prime minister as part of the move, and was made the pre-eminent “senior minister” after the latter opted to forego a deputy at the time.
After Muhyiddin was forced out of office by Umno, Azmin continued to a enjoy an elevated role in the Ismail Sabri administration, in which he was again made the senior minister for the economic cluster.
In GE15 last year, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim fielded Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari against Azmin in Gombak, in what had then been seen as a test of Amirudin’s loyalty.
Amirudin won the contest by a margin of nearly 13,000 votes, leaving Azmin without an elected seat for the first time since 2008. MM
KJ being poached for Selangor, offers include MB-ship
Khairy Jamaluddin was mulling offers to run for public office in Selangor, including that of menteri besar, according to The Star.
“There are discussions with several parties and there are also discussions taking place on what that role would be,” said Khairy in a meeting with the Concorde Club – an informal group of editors and senior journalists led by Wong Chun Wai.
However, Khairy has yet to decide if he wants to participate in the Selangor state election – which has to be held this year.
“If I do decide to sit out the state polls, then I would have more time to decide which political platform I choose as the next chapter in my political journey.
“If I want to participate in the state polls, I have to decide in the next few months on which way I will go,” he said.
Khairy described the upcoming state elections as a “good opportunity” but made it clear that he has not decided whether he was ready for another election.
During the Nov 19 general election, Khairy failed in his bid to be re-elected to Parliament.
Previously, he was a three-term MP for Rembau. He was also a cabinet member under three prime ministers.
Khairy was sacked from Umno on Jan 28 without any official reasons. It is understood that he was sacked due to disparaging remarks he made against the party leadership during the GE15 campaign.
Meanwhile, Khairy said he does not intend to form a new party because Malaysia was currently “a bit saturated” with political parties.
“Though it is an option, it is unlikely,” he said. MKINI
MALAY MAIL / MKINI
