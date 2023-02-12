The Pakatan Harapan (PH) communication director pointed out that Bersatu’s accounts have been frozen as part of the investigation.

“I want to remind Bersatu members to make sure that their president to not be two-faced against the freezing of their declarations by the MACC.

“This is a friendly reminder that they need to tell their president what is fair and what is unfair,” he told the media after attending the Lembah Pantai constituency’s Chinese New Year Open House today.

Fahmi, who is also the minister of communications and digital, was commenting on Puchong Bersatu’s report to the MACC alleging “luxurious” spending by PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) during the 15th General Election (GE15).

The division leader, Shukor Mustaffa, claimed there were various reports about the alleged abundance of the two coalitions’ campaign material then.

Previously, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin claimed that the MACC’s move to freeze his party’s accounts was malicious and aimed at killing the credibility of the party and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Hamzah also accused the government of using the MACC as a political tool, in addition to claiming that the move was aimed at diverting people’s attention to the ‘weakness, failure and nepotism’ of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government.

MACC previously said that Bersatu’s accounts were frozen more than two weeks ago in connection with an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of funds under the Economic Stimulus Package worth RM92.5 billion.

Muhyiddin was previously also linked to involvement in the awarding of contracts that were allegedly related to his son-in-law, Adlan Berhan.

However, the former prime minister denied the allegations after the commission was reportedly investigating the awarding of the contract on the grounds of possible abuse of power in the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe).

MALAY MAIL

