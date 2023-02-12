BOMBSHELL – NURUL QUITS AS ANWAR’S SENIOR ADVISER – BUT MUSCLES IN ON HASAN MARICAN AS CO-CHAIR OF ADVISORY PANEL SPECIALLY FORMED BY HER DAD ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR FOR FINANCE MINISTRY – IS THIS BETTER? LESS NEPOTISM? OR JUST SLEIGHT OF HAND – LIKE ZAHID, WHO SHIFTS BLAME TO EX-PM ISMAIL SABRI, FOR APPOINTING CONTROVERSIAL UMNO WARLORD NAZRI AZIZ AS U.S. ENVOY
Nurul Izzah quits as Anwar’s senior adviser on economics and finance
Former Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar was appointed to the post on Jan 3.
PETALING JAYA: Former Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar has confirmed that she is no longer the senior adviser on economics and finance to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
She said she will be joining the secretariat formed by the advisory panel for the finance ministry as the co-chair.
“(Advisory committee chairman) Hassan (Marican) has invited me to join the advisory committee’s secretariat to help in their effort to strengthen the country’s and the rakyat’s economy,” she said in a statement.
“I humbly accept this responsibility, and with this new role, I will no longer serve as the senior adviser on economics and finance to the prime minister.
Nazri recommended by Ismail, not Umno, says Zahid
Yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Nazri Aziz was named ambassador early last year but it took the United States six months to give its confirmation.
KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of Nazri Aziz as ambassador to the United States was made on the recommendation of former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, says Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
The deputy prime minister said Umno had no say in the decision, which was made early last year by the Ismail administration.
He was replying to a question on whether the party had recommended the former Padang Rengas MP for the role.
Yesterday, Anwar was reported to have said that Nazri was named the ambassador early last year but the US government had taken six months to confirm his appointment.
Anwar also chided those who were trying to create an issue out of the appointment, saying the decision was made early last year.
On Thursday, it was announced that Nazri had been appointed Malaysia’s ambassador to the US.
In a statement, Wisma Putra said the King had presented Nazri and nine other new heads of diplomatic missions with the credentials for their postings during a ceremony at Istana Negara.
Nazri, who had served in various portfolios in the Cabinet from the mid-1990s until 2018, was previously linked to the post of ambassador to Switzerland, though this was reportedly turned down by the Swiss government.
His appointment was criticised by ex-diplomats like Noor Farida Ariffin and Dennis Ignatius, who said that it deprived career diplomats of the opportunity to represent the country. FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.