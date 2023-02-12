95 MILLION HITS. FIVE MILLION MORE TO HIT 100 MILLION. THANK YOU. TERIMA KASIH.

After this new Madani gomen took over the hits dropped from the usual daily 15k – 20k range down to 11k – 12k hits per day. That is because there are also a substantial number of Pakatan Harapan supporters who read this Blog and they did not agree with my criticism of the new Madani gomen. So I lost their readership for a while.



But over the past month (since January 2023) the daily hits have started going back up to the 15k – 20k range again. Because the Madani gomen is screwing up – big time. And many of the people who supported them do not support them anymore. They are back to reading this blog. Welcome back.



To counter some nutjob burning a Quran in Sweden or somewhere the Madani fellow wants to distribute ONE MILLION Qurans around the world !! For FREE. What a stupid idea? The Quran is already available online for FREE.

I have a better suggestion. To counter the Quran burning it would be better for the Madani fellow to invite all Muslims around the world to make a commitment to read and understand JUST ONE SURA of the Quran every month. Muslims may become better Muslims if they read and understand what is written in the Quran. Today the average Muslim may not even know how many chapters (suras) there are in the Quran. What is the correct answer? a. 30 b. 210 c. 144 d. 114 ? Answer at the bottom of the page.



But if a Quran costs say RM10 that will cost RM10 million just to buy the one million Qurans. Then there are distribution costs – if you are distributing Qurans from America to Sweden the distribution costs per copy may be more than the per copy purchasing cost. It may cost tens of millions of Ringgit to carry out this hare brained idea. Who is going to pay? The Malaysian taxpayer? The cronies?

More importantly who will get the contract for this silly project?

And by the way has Syed Mokhtar Bukhari paid the first instalment of that RM10 million he was supposed to pay in December 2022 – to help the 300,000 padi farmers? (RM10m / 300,000 = RM33 per padi farmer). So has each of the 300,000 padi farmers been paid RM33 in December 2022? RM33 is just enough to take a family of five for a RM5.00 Menu Rahmah lunch at the nearest warong.

Anyway, to make a long story short, the daily hits on this Blog are increasing again. Which means people are not happy with the Madani gomen either.

p.s. Answer is d. 114

