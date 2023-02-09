EDUCATION MINISTRY PROMISES TO CRACKDOWN ON TEACHER ASKING STUDENT TO CONVERT – ‘RELIGIOUS MATTERS CANNOT BE USED TO THREATEN THE HARMONY OF ANY RACE & THE COUNTRY’

Education Ministry investigating claim of teacher asking student to convert

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry has issued a stern warning against anyone fanning or spreading religious disharmony in schools.

The ministry said it would not compromise on incidents that might threaten racial harmony in schools.

“Make schools a place to nurture harmony and build respect among different races and religions,” it said, referring to a video of a press conference that went viral on Facebook regarding claims that teachers had asked students to convert.

“The ministry has received initial feedback from the Federal Territory Education Department on the video statement. An investigation was carried out immediately to verify the information in the video. We take the allegations seriously, as religious matters cannot be used as a tool that can threaten the harmony of any race and the country,” it added.

The ministry has given its assurance that it would probe the claim further and act on those responsible.

“The ministry will also cooperate with the police as there has been a police report made on the issue,” it said.

Earlier today, Cheras district police chief Assistant Commissioner Zam Halim Jamaluddin said a mother of a 15-year old lodged a report that her son’s teacher had persuaded him to convert to Islam.

Police said an investigation was under way, with several witnesses having had their statements taken.

He said investigations were being conducted under the Penal Code for causing disharmony on the grounds of religion and making statements that can lead to public alarm and distress.

ANN

